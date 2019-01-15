NBC

Cherish this moment we’re in, when you can watch tons of TV favorites simply by logging onto Netflix or Hulu. For instance, right now you can fire up the former and put on that episode of The Office where Meredith gets tanked at the holiday party and sets her hair on fire. It’s a luxury you may not have starting in 2021, when parent company NBC could wind up collecting all its toys and going home, trapping them on their own forthcoming streaming service.

The news comes from a Wall Street Journal report on NBCUniversal’s planned service, which will join a marketplace soon to be crowded with so many individualized streaming giants — from Disney to Warner to the Criterion Collection service that will partially replace the axed FilmStruck — that no one could possibly afford them all. Business Insider teased out one of the bigger bombshells tucked away in the piece: That once Netflix’s license for The Office expires in two years, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says they “may consider” keeping it for themselves.