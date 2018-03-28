John Krasinski Has An Idea For How ‘The Office’ Could Come Back

03.28.18 3 Comments

As if there wasn’t already an excess of reboots and revivals, the outstanding ratings for Roseanne 2.0 further confirmed that all your favorite shows are probably going to come back at some point. For instance: NBC’s The Office, a remake of a British series that went off the air only five years ago, is already getting the reportedly “coming back for the 2018-2019 season” treatment. Jenna Fischer thinks “it’s a great idea,” one that could “defy the odds again” (as long as developer Greg Daniels is involved), but what about the J to her PB?

When asked about a potential reboot by IndieWire, John Krasinski (we recently spoke to his A Quiet Place co-star and wife Emily Blunt) replied, “It’s one of those things where I’m sure people don’t believe me when I say I would totally do it, because the truth is I would totally do it.” He continued, “I don’t think anybody in our show sees that we didn’t end it the way we wanted to end it. We’re one of the very lucky shows that got to end when we wanted to, how we wanted to.” But if The Office did come back (after NBC drops trash bags full of money on Steve Carell, Krasinski, and Fischer’s doors), how would that work?

“I think the UK thing that I always have pitched and wanted to do is that Christmas special thing, where we do a Christmas special this year and then two years from now, or three years from now, we do another one. I love that idea coming back finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that.” (Via)

A Christmas special would be a nice bookend to the American Office, which began with virtually the same episode as the British Office, which ended with a Christmas special (got it?). You can’t cancel Christmas, or The Office from coming back.

