‘The Omen’ Is Coming To TV From A ‘Walking Dead’ Showrunner

You might remember Glen Mazzara as the showrunner for seasons two and three of The Walking Dead before being summarily fired from the show because that’s what AMC does with showrunners. Anyway, Glen has landed on his feet, in about the weirdest gig possible.

Namely, he’ll be turning The Omen into an ongoing TV series on Lifetime called Damien, according to the Hollywood Reporter:

The drama centers on the film’s young boy Damien Thorn. Now an adult and haunted by his past, Damien is faced with a series of macabre events and must finally face his true destiny: he is the Antichrist. Mazzara will pen the script and executive produce via his 44 Strong Productions banner.

Granted, Lifetime has gotten weird when you weren’t looking. The former sanctuary of police procedurals and weepy dramas found a hit with Witches of East End, and it immediately followed that up with an order for the drama The Lottery, which is not based on a Shirley Jackson story but a drama about government control of reproductive rights in a dystopian future (no, really), and, well, this. They’ve still got TV shows about reality stars backstabbing each other and the like, but apparently they’ve decided to try this horror thing. We’ll give it a shot, if for no other reason than it can’t be worse than Rosemary’s Baby.