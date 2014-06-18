The Opening Credits To IFC’s ‘Garfunkel and Oates’ Series Are Finally Here

Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci’s IFC series Garfunkel and Oates, named after their comedy-folk duo, premieres August 7th and to hold you over they’ve released the opening credits ahead of time. If you’ll recall, when Josh wrote about the series last year, the description read:

The pilot is a scripted comedy about the female comedy-folk duo Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel) and Kate Micucci (Oates). The pilot centers on the aspirations and misadventures of this odd couple, and will spotlight the personal and professional lives of the duo whose career choices – singing satirical and sometimes dirty songs – leaves them with little in common with their peers, and no one but each other to turn to for support and understanding. The pilot, produced by Abominable Pictures’ Jonathan Stern (Children’s Hospital, NTSF:SD:SUV::) will begin production in May in Los Angeles.

Based off of the opening credits, which are so twee they make New Girl’s opening theme look like hardcore death metal in comparison, I’m not sure what to expect. All I know is that ever since I saw that movie that was filmed in Cajun Boy’s house, I still cannot unsee Riki Lindhome in full frontal. The cutesyness of these credits and that imagery are making me feel very confused right now, is all I’m saying.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Splitsider)