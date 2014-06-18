The Opening Credits To IFC’s ‘Garfunkel and Oates’ Series Are Finally Here

Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci’s IFC series Garfunkel and Oates, named after their comedy-folk duo, premieres August 7th and to hold you over they’ve released the opening credits ahead of time. If you’ll recall, when Josh wrote about the series last year, the description read:
The pilot is a scripted comedy about the female comedy-folk duo Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel) and Kate Micucci (Oates). The pilot centers on the aspirations and misadventures of this odd couple, and will spotlight the personal and professional lives of the duo whose career choices – singing satirical and sometimes dirty songs – leaves them with little in common with their peers, and no one but each other to turn to for support and understanding. The pilot, produced by Abominable Pictures’ Jonathan Stern (Children’s Hospital, NTSF:SD:SUV::) will begin production in May in Los Angeles.
Based off of the opening credits, which are so twee they make New Girl’s opening theme look like hardcore death metal in comparison, I’m not sure what to expect. All I know is that ever since I saw that movie that was filmed in Cajun Boy’s house, I still cannot unsee Riki Lindhome in full frontal. The cutesyness of these credits and that imagery are making me feel very confused right now, is all I’m saying.
(Via Splitsider)
Obligatory Kate Micucci is the most unconventionally adorable thing on the planet
Agreed.
Both were on Big Bang Theory. Work will have to be undone before I will buy in.
Bob Newhart was also on the Big Bang Theory and remains awesome.
@josh wilkinson – I accept your counter argument.
@Beerguyrob Plus Oates was the Gooch on Scrubs
@josh wilkinson – I reject your counter argument. Bob Newhart had two or three lifetimes worth of awesome to burn away before he appeared on BBT to the point where any stain on his name for appearing on the show would be slightly offset by the near certain guest actor Emmy.
They sing a song about having anal sex with Christian girls.
@the new junior executive If their Youtube oeuvre doesn’t clear them to do whatever they want to make some money on the side, I really don’t think there’s anything else to be said to convince you.
That’s a good thing to not be able to Unsee. I liked a couple of theirs songs so I’ll give them a chAnce . But whenever I hear them on lindhome’s podcast, she comes off as such a jerk
Good lord. I think the songs these two put together are pretty funny, but that opening credit sequence was almost intolerable.
Who mentions a full frontal scene and doesn’t provide a link?? Shame on you! FOR SHAME!
Ah forgive me. I didn’t notice you were a lady with ladyparts until after I typed this. You get a pass. Just this once mind.
[youtu.be]
Welcome to the internet. May I direct you to Google?
Damnit. They knew they would get me with Kate Micucci. Now I have to watch it.
Nope.
meh