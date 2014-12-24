The Parents Television Council Is Still Coming At ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Hard

EW recently spoke to the president of the Parents Television Council, Tim Winter, who sounds like a big ol’ ball of fun. When he’s not getting simple facts wrong — he calls Dancing With the Stars and The Voice the biggest shows on TV right now, and bristles when EW corrects him with NCIS and The Big Bang Theory — he’s praising Chuck Lorre. Were it up to Winter, television would be 24/7 gooey Touched by an Angel, yet for someone who wants to bring us love (“BREAK ITS LEGS”), he sure has a lot of hate for one show in particular: Sons of Anarchy.
The PTC and Kurt Sutter have battled before, and they’ll likely continue to do so for years to come (which is also how long the average Sons episode took to watch).
What are the best and worst shows on television from a morality standpoint?
Certainly the word “morality” is present with what we do, but we base most of our work on what science says is harmful to kids, and what is certainly offensive to a lot of families. We’re very concerned about Stalker. It’s a show that’s very dark, very graphically explicit. When you go over to the cable side, a show like Sons of Anarchy.
[Note: This interview was conducted before the SoA finale.]
We understand that [creator] Kurt Sutter has every right to produce that show, and a cable network has every right to air it. At least it’s rated appropriately as TV-MA. But our issue is that we’re forced to pay for it as part of our cable bundle. We went after them about the scene where the kid loads up the machine gun and walks into a school and starts shooting. We went after [Sutter] on that and he seemed to bristle and call us idiots, saying that we didn’t understand what he was trying to do, that he was trying to create a dialogue. There was no effort to create a dialogue.
What shows do you urge your members to support?
What’s interesting is the two most popular shows on television right now are Dancing With the Stars and The Voice. Both are very family-friendly. We applaud the advertisers who sponsor those shows. They’re the most-watched shows every week that they’re on if there’s not a big football game. Sons of Anarchy can’t hold a torch to those shows in terms of ratings.
The Sons of Anarchy sex montage prompted another common reader response. A lot of our readers noted this was the same episode that featured a man ripping another man’s eyeball out. So many wondered, “Why do these guys object to a sexual relationship, but not the atrocious violence that might be in the same episode?” Viewing violent imagery has been more directly linked to having a negative effect on children.
They’re both harmful. The scientific evidence talks about sexual content and how it affects young children, especially the violence. We talked about the sex scene on Sons of Anarchy because it was groundbreaking in terms of the entire platform of basic cable. The sex montage was the most explicit scene we’d ever seen on basic cable. But we absolutely condemn the explicit violence as well. We don’t have the same leverage as we do on the broadcast side with the sexual content and the profanity because of the way the law is written.
Sutter’s response:
That’s actually his Christmas card, too, though he may also add a certain c-word.
Why do so many people become such giant pussies when they have kids?
People don’t become pussies after having kids. That guy’s always been a pussy.
What Dry town said
It’s not that they’re pussies (which they are), it’s that they’re lazy. They want to be able to drop their kids in front of the TV and walk away to do more important shit.
The PTC is a Catholic censorship organization. It has nothing to do with anyone actually being parents. Their agenda is political.
I have kids and I’m a man…the manliest man.
I hate the words “graphic” and “explicit” when it comes to describing sex scenes.
Mainly because, after watching said scenes, I am disappointed with the lack of explicit, graphic sex.
I still can’t understand why people don’t just change the channel and stop whining about things they don’t like
Just simply stop watching and let other people enjoy it.
actually the one good point he makes is that cable bundling doesn’t allow for people to unsubscribe from those channels without losing other more family friendly shows. That ends up being muddled among all the rhetoric about complaining about the show and directly to the creator instead of about that practice from cable companies, but it’s sort of a good one. You can change the channel or stop your kid from watching but he can still find ways to watch it. No one in these comments can say that they didn’t watch something they weren’t supposed to when they were kids. These days we have the ability to stop that but cable companies don’t wan to unbundle channels. And that’s good for everyone, not only the PTC. unfortunately instead of focusing on that they make it sound instead like they would rather Sutter stop making that kind of TV altogether, which is bullshit
@Prax Just about every TV and cable provider that I’ve ever seen has parental controls on it. If you don’t want your kids watching a show or a channel, you have the power to prevent them from watching it as long as you can think of a password your kids won’t guess.
Ohhh wahhh! Quit crying like little bitches. If you don’t want kids seeing this type of stuff, here is a great idea…. don’t let your kids watch it, ya assholes. SOA, which is now over unfortunately, came on at 10pm! What the hell are kids doing up this late anyway? It’s not other people’s responsibility to control what YOUR kids watch!! Get the stick out of your ass… or better yet… grow a brain… and be responsible with what your kids watch. Or, be a parent and put their asses to bed at 9. Bunch of pussies. SOA was an awesome show!!!! My favorite ever on tv! Take the tampon out to those who are whining.
@OpinionatedB!tch You have terrible taste in TV.
Well said Enrico
You use a trope that belittles women (or at least ones who use tampons) in response to a MAN whining about a tv show being too icky. Wow. That’s how your mind works?
Gemmas dead birds mock you eternally.
Winter is complaining about the wrong things. Just check the comments of every SOA recap here. THOSE are real problems being pointed out.
/Winter is working with the Irish
//obligatory
Winter is just like Walter White in that hes just doing it all for his family.
Post is about graphic and explicit sex… “…Coming at ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Hard.” I chuckled.
I don’t understand the show is over and it was a AWESOME show no where did it ever say it was for children and as far as the scene w the school shooting it happens a lot in the real world we live in some of our kids even experience it first hand or see it on the news face it people our world in USA is far from perfect Kurt Sutter is a darn good writer …
If anyone knows quality writing, it’s @beth c.
Again, I don’t agree with the guy’s opinion, but I do agree with his objection to cable bundling, and forcing people to underwrite things they don’t want to subsidize.
Put into different terms, I don’t want to have to pay $10 a month to get the NFL Network because they bundle it with 30 channels showing Cricket and Soccer and Curling. I want to watch football for what that channel costs. I don’t want to be subsidizing all that other shit I don’t have any interest in.
Nothing works like that. If you order a Big Mac without the bread they’re not going to give you a discount. When you buy a car, Dickhead McGee Toyota isn’t scraping their name plate off the car, and if you demand that they do, they’ll charge you an extra couple of hundred dollars for the “service”.
Cable companies may start offering a la carte channels, but they’re going to be wildly expensive. They’ll offer a Nickelodeon, FX, A&E, etc basic package for $10 a month or you’ll be able to choose any one of the individual channels for $9.95 a month. Hell they do it now. I have Comcast for phone, cable and internet, and I can drop any one of them for a lower price of FUCK YOU!
$10 a month for a channel isn’t wildly expensive if it’s the only channel you want and are used to paying $60 a month for the entire package just to get that one channel.
Even if you watch 5 channels you’re still saving money when you aren’t watching the other 60 anyway.
Hell, I’d pay $10 a month for FX. Beats paying $25 a season for the shows on that channel I want to watch.
Yup, dropping cable as soon as football is over. Going from $200/month to around $80 for just internet. Will gladly pay $10-15 apiece for HBO and FX
If people aren’t forced to bundle then you will not have networks like FX or AMC taking chances on shows like The Shield or Breaking Bad or SOA, (one of these shows is not like the others!), because they will not have the finances to do it. If you asked me now if I’d be willing to pay a couple of bucks a month for those networks the answer would be yes, but before those shows came out I wouldn’t have known what the hell you were talking about, or suggested that you fuck right off for suggesting that I pay anything to watch rereuns of ‘Thor’ twice a week.
I get what Winter’s saying but by the same token I don’t want the 700 Club channel, Lifetime, or anything that starts with ‘MTV’. Unfortunately cable doesn’t work that way.
I really need to figure out a way to get live sports when I want them and then drop cable and replace it with Netflix and Hulu.
@Horatio Cornblower If you tell me the 14 years of cable I’ve been paying for, averaging a good $1,000 or more a year of services I never once utilized, was required for the development of Breaking Bad, or Sons of Anarchy….I’d tell you to go fuck yourself and give me my $14,000 back.
It’s no coincidence that the world was a much less violent place before c. 1950, when television began to catch on.
The world’s not more violent; we’re just better at counting and worse at rationalizing.
KungjitsBOOM
Tim Winter, conceived immaculately.
There was a bit too much prison rape in SoA. But it’s still preferable to laughtrack crap like BB or nonsense celebrity shows like DWTS. At least Sutter in the finales borrowed liberally form “Billy Budd” and the passion of Christ. Perhaps fifthy but literally ambitous. Really all these Bible Belters want to do is dumb things down to the point of nothingness. And then go Swaggart with amyl nitrate poppers dwon with nthe local crack whores.
While the long term goal may be to eliminate this type of programming, that is not the message he is conveying on this issue.
He’s not saying the shows should be banned. He is saying it’s unfair that the has to pay for materials he considers objectionable. And it’s a valid point. If he wants to subscribe to Nickelodeon for his kids, FX comes in the package. What option does he have? Black out the channel from his system? Ok. But he still has to PAY for it. So he’s contributing to the production of a show he finds distasteful. And that’s a reasonable point to make.
all it is is there mad that soa is that popular and that real . in other words SHUT UP
The big SOA fans are a national treasure, or at least an Uproxx treasure.
Dumb broads love Sons of Anarchy.
Jesus Christ.
JAYUZ CHROIST!
GODDAMMIT!
If we just ignored the PTC, they’d go away. Recapping their terrible ideas just puts their name out there.
[NOSTRIL FLARE]
Much like how talking to bullies makes them stop, this is a myth brought on by people too lazy to address the more complex issue: people just suck.
Shut up, fatty.
Funny thing about this is these people, the PTC, are sitting here pissed off for this and that but I would like to ask what type of parents are they to sit down and watch a program like SOA with their kids, knowing during opening credits this show is rated not suitable for younger viewers, nothing there are scenes of a sexual nature, nothing there is profanity, knowing there is violence and so on and so forth…you people are seriously a special kind of stupid!
Funny thing about this is these people, the PTC, are sitting here pissed off for this and that but I would like to ask what type of parents are they to sit down and watch a program like SOA with their kids, knowing during opening credits this show is rated not suitable for younger viewers, NOTING there are scenes of a sexual nature, NOTING there is profanity, knowing there is violence and so on and so forth…you people are seriously a special kind of stupid!
YEA I KNOW I WILL GET BACKLASH ON THE SPELLING HAHAHAHA!
I totally agree….you’d hate to see what else they expose their children to.
Blowback from the PTC? We’re gonna have to have a sit down with black and brown. A meeting at Diosa. We’re takin’ this to the table, brotha.
Where do these people come from?! Seriously.. Are they even familiar with FX? ALL OF THEIR SHOWS ARE ADULT ORIENTED. JUST LIKE NICKELODEON, CARTOON NETWORK & DISNEY ARE FOR KIDS.. IN CASE THEY HAVEN’T NOTICED THE WORLD HAS CHANGED. IT’S NOT THE 60’s ANYMORE.. EVERYTHING ISN’T FOR EVERYBODY.. I’M A HUGE FAN OF KURT SUTTER &I’M SO GONNA MISS WATCHING SOA (WHICH IS WHY I BOUGHT THE SERIES COLLECTION EDITION) .. PTC. NEEDS TO GROW THE FUCK UP & START RAISING YOUR OWN KIDS &STOP PLACING THEIR SHORTCOMINGS ONTO CABLE NETWORKS
WHY ARE YOU YELLING AT US!?!?!?!?!?!? JAX DID NOT YELL THIS MUCH!!!!
Stop…….who are these “parents” who allow their children to watch SOA?. It’s an adult show.!!
As far as getting the network without asking for it…..
You know what? I didn’t let my kids cross busy. Streets or go swimming without supervision either!
He ain’t wrong about that.
He’s wrong about everything, by default.
Kurt Sutter and PTC locked in a room. One 2×4 in the middle. Winner walks out, losers beaten to death.
Does anyone here doubt that Sutter walks out within five minutes, a light sweat on his brow and smoking a cigarette?
“The board is mightier than the pen.” -Kurt Sutter
[bro walks away]
I often wonder at people who complain about their kids being able to watch certain shows, and if they even understand that their TV and/or satellite box allows them to hide a channel or have parental controls. Do they even bother to try figuring it out?
And as others have pointed out, the bundling side note from Winters IS the real issue. That tactic from cable companies and commercials are why I cut my cord 5 or 6 years ago.
And now I am going to finally start SoA in honor of these dickbags at the PTC. And fap to all the sex and violence.
How do you get sports? That’s the only thing keeping me on cable.
There are livestreams, but they suck. Gotta go with the winter break of cable.
@Horatio Cornblower use a combo of parents Directv for NFL Ticket or a friends cable login for TNF/SNF/MNF.
I’m guessing kids who have parents who let them watch SOA are already headed down the wrong path in life.
Forced to pay for it? You don’t like it don’t get cable. No one’s forcing anyone to pay for anything. I’ve said it before the only reason they had an issue was because of the homosexual sex. That scene was no more explicit than any other on the show.
I hate it when people force me to have homosexual sex against my will. Stay out of the gay bars you homos, I’m just trying to get a drink here!
[i.imgur.com]
This is a bunch of shit The only thing I have to say is ….. Why are your kids up at this time to watch ADULT tv
Really come on now I bet most of u let ur kids watch family guy american dad Simpsons and if u can’t put ur kids to bed so u can watch it guess u can’t then really n of u don’t like it then change the dam channel me for one I love that show its the best ever hell I even bet u let ur kids watch spongbob hell really he has a dick on his face come on now kids learn more in school than TV reality check duh!!! They can’t help u don’t get sex in reality not there fault but me I’ll fight for s.o.a all the way only show on TV I’ll watch thanks for letting me put my opinion out here
You’re not helping.
Fuck you Uproxx for her opinion.
This is the only good thing that ever came from the PTC.
[www.youtube.com]
Yep ! it says : TV, MA, LSV. its called communicating with your provider, all this will turn in to, (and don’t think it wont ! )… is paying for what we are already getting for free, yes, paid television and we’ll all be lucky if were all not paying for radio stations in the near future. keep it going people, LONG LIVE SONS OF ANARCHY !
Yes let teach our kids how to fight thats even better wow I live for that really I think I am helping by saying the truth in my last comment thanks