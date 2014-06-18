Pete Holmes Surprises And Seduces With A New ‘Ex-Men’ Sketch Starring Jean Grey

Just this morning we were saying how much we’ll miss Ex-Men, Street Fighter Red Tape, and Realistic Mario sketches now that The Pete Holmes Show has sadly been cancelled. Then Pete went and released a brand new Ex-Men sketch starring Deanna Russo as Jean Grey, and it’s made my evening complete.

Previously, Professor X fired — or attempted to fire — Magneto (Rob Huebel), Cyclops, Storm, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Iceman, Jubilee, Angel, Gambit, and Wolverine. This time he breaks with tradition and instead attempts to seduce fellow telepath Jean Grey.

His seduction attempts aren’t exactly the most refined, despite his very groovy mutation. Jean Grey teaches him an important lesson about trying to get images of “docking” (don’t Google that) out of his head after making the woeful error of messing with an Omega level mutant. Mess with the Phoenix, prepare to get burned.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Please call me Professor Sex.”