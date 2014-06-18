Pete Holmes Surprises And Seduces With A New ‘Ex-Men’ Sketch Starring Jean Grey

Just this morning we were saying how much we’ll miss Ex-Men, Street Fighter Red Tape, and Realistic Mario sketches now that The Pete Holmes Show has sadly been cancelled. Then Pete went and released a brand new Ex-Men sketch starring Deanna Russo as Jean Grey, and it’s made my evening complete.
Previously, Professor X fired — or attempted to fire — Magneto (Rob Huebel), Cyclops, Storm, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Iceman, Jubilee, Angel, Gambit, and Wolverine. This time he breaks with tradition and instead attempts to seduce fellow telepath Jean Grey.
His seduction attempts aren’t exactly the most refined, despite his very groovy mutation. Jean Grey teaches him an important lesson about trying to get images of “docking” (don’t Google that) out of his head after making the woeful error of messing with an Omega level mutant. Mess with the Phoenix, prepare to get burned.
“Please call me Professor Sex.”
It really is too bad the show is cancelled. It was genuinely funny and gave a lot of stand up comedians the opportunity to be heard and seen
I agree, though I guess I’m part of the problem. I didn’t watch the show, but I loved watching Youtube clips in the morning. Here’s an interview he did with Duncan Trussell (who I had never heard of before, but to your point I’m now a big fan of) which is great: [www.youtube.com]
Man, that is one super sexy lady.
Screenshot of your post about the Gambit sketch on the sidebar- is that the actor who plays the main star of Silicon Valley?
Thomas Middleditch
Yes, Thomas Middleditch.
Thought that was Olivia Wilde from the banner image.
Maybe he’ll just turn the show into a web-version that does these sketches, because they are way fun.
loved this one as much as any of those. legit hilarious stuff.
so sad this is the end of it…