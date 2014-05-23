Pete Holmes Trying To Fire Magneto Is The Best ‘Ex-Men’ Sketch Of Them All

We’ve been waiting since December for a new “Ex-Men” segment from The Pete Holmes Show. Just in time for X-Men: Days Of Future Past, Professor X is back to insult and fire (or at least attempt to fire) a mutant. He’s already handed walking papers — the only kind of walking he does, ZING! — to Cyclops, Storm, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Iceman, Jubilee, Angel, Gambit, and Wolverine. Now he attempts to fire Magneto (played by Rob Huebel) for being “the mutant equivalent of a baking soda volcano.”

Even though Xavier’s power is telepathy, not telekinesis, that error is made up for in this sketch by Huebel’s portrayal of Magneto, the excellent costuming, and the insults they lob back and forth, with Xavier saying, “I don’t stand a chance against you . . . in a third grade science fair”, to which Magneto later trumps by calling Professor X “a white Steve Harvey”.

The only thing missing was a joke about the weird tan lines Magneto must get from his helmet. Probably looks like he got tea bagged.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Eat a dick, Charles.”