‘The Price Is Right’ Will Never Be The Same After This Contestant’s Ground-Humping Wheel Spin Celebration

Today on The Price Is Right, a contestant named Eliot advanced to the Showcase Showdown after what I can only describe as the funkiest celebration in game show history. I am sometimes prone to hyperbole so I will let you judge for yourself.
Cue Eliot flopping like a fish after landing on the $1.00.
Then Eliot went full Miley Cyrus and twerked for the crowd.
And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Eliot landed on the $1.00 AGAIN for a $25,000 prize.
When it was all said and done, Eliot won an 11-night cruise to Tahiti, a Mitsubishi Mirage and $26,000 in cash for a total of $59,187. Yeah, Eliot had a good day. Yeah, Eliot is the hero the internet deserves.
(h/t: Greg Wyshynski)
Looks like Mike Patton’s 1990 VMA performance of ‘Epic’ has finally been upstaged.
Too bad he has to pay taxes on all that unless he just decides to forfeit it.
WHO GOT THAT GOOD D? I GOT THAT GOOD D!
I really thought he was gonna go for a back flip at the 52 second mark.
do a barrel roll!