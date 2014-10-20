‘The Price Is Right’ Will Never Be The Same After This Contestant’s Ground-Humping Wheel Spin Celebration

Today on The Price Is Right, a contestant named Eliot advanced to the Showcase Showdown after what I can only describe as the funkiest celebration in game show history. I am sometimes prone to hyperbole so I will let you judge for yourself.

Cue Eliot flopping like a fish after landing on the $1.00.

Then Eliot went full Miley Cyrus and twerked for the crowd.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Eliot landed on the $1.00 AGAIN for a $25,000 prize.

When it was all said and done, Eliot won an 11-night cruise to Tahiti, a Mitsubishi Mirage and $26,000 in cash for a total of $59,187. Yeah, Eliot had a good day. Yeah, Eliot is the hero the internet deserves.

