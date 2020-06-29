With Tenet and Mulan pushed back until August, the only wide-release movies that are still scheduled to come out in July are The Broken Hearts Gallery (July 17) and Unhinged (July 31), a road-rage thriller starring Russell Crowe. I don’t know about you, but not even the prospect of watching Crowe “in a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become… unhinged” could get me into a theater. Solstice Studios should just release the movie on digital this weekend and make approximately $500 million, although one woman nearly experienced an Unhinged in real life, but with a happier ending.

On Sunday, Twitter user @teriskies tweeted, “I literally cut off a truck on accident earlier, expected him to flip me off but instead he takes his glasses off and smiles… and its JON BERNTHAL.” That’s not what you’d expect from The Walking Dead and The Punisher actor, who’s known for playing quick-to-anger characters. But not only did he avoid turning into this, he smiled and replied, “Much love girl. Tell your man I say what’s up.”

It’s fun to imagine how that conversation played out. “Hey, remember that guy I cut off while we were driving this morning? Well, he’s actually a famous actor — he was in The Accountant, the only good movie — and he says what up.” Russell Crowe would never.