THE RAPIN’-EST NEWS TEAM IN ALABAMA

WPMI-TV in Mobile, Alabama had the progressive notion of putting its Twitter feed on a billboard alongside a picture of the station’s news anchors. Ordinarily, I’d say that’s a pretty good idea — especially for Alabama. But this update matched with the photo of the three anchors… ehhhh, not so much.
Strangely enough, if Internet websites are to be believed, this actually led to a couple of suspensions at WPMI.
Sources tell Florida News Center that the digital billboard “snafu” from earlier this [month], has caused quite a stir at Mobile’s WPMI. Newport Television, the owners of WPMI, have suspeneded [sic] General Manager Shea Grandquest and News Director Wes Finley for one week, without pay.
And yet the three anchors face no punishment for gang rape? Seems like a double standard to me.
Those three stuffed shirts raped an entire gang? I say well done sirs . . . and whatever that is in the middle.
I’m impressed that they let black folk on the air in Mobile.
Ironic, considering that 3 out of 4 people involved approve of gang rape in Alabama.
Since when is three a gang? In my day, we’d have to get at least eight people to rape somebody before we’d call it a gang rape. Amateurs.
No, see, they meant “Gangr-ape”!
I think that iPhone lurking in the shadows may be the real culprit.
Are we sure Lamar wasn’t the real culprit?
This is my local news. lol