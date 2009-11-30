THE RAPIN’-EST NEWS TEAM IN ALABAMA

11.30.09 8 years ago 8 Comments

WPMI-TV in Mobile, Alabama had the progressive notion of putting its Twitter feed on a billboard alongside a picture of the station’s news anchors. Ordinarily, I’d say that’s a pretty good idea — especially for Alabama. But this update matched with the photo of the three anchors… ehhhh, not so much.

Strangely enough, if Internet websites are to be believed, this actually led to a couple of suspensions at WPMI.

Sources tell Florida News Center that the digital billboard “snafu” from earlier this [month], has caused quite a stir at Mobile’s WPMI. Newport Television, the owners of WPMI, have suspeneded [sic] General Manager Shea Grandquest and News Director Wes Finley for one week, without pay.

And yet the three anchors face no punishment for gang rape? Seems like a double standard to me.

[via Joe.My.God.]

