The Ratings Are In And It’s Official: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Is Still Super Popular

#The Big Bang Theory
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.23.14 24 Comments

You can’t stop The Big Bang Theory. You can only hope that 18 million people won’t watch it. Technically, our wish came true — only 17.9 million people did. Nerds.

The Fall TV season began in earnest on Monday, with The Big Bang Theory‘s season-opening double-pump dominating the night with 17.9 million total viewers and a 5.3 demo rating — up from its May finale and veritably matching its year-ago, Thursday premiere. (Via)

That’s insane. The Big Bang Theory moved to a different night and competed against The Voice, Gotham, Dancing with the Stars, and Monday Night Football, and the ratings are still as high as they were last season. Next time, Jim Parsons should ask for $2 million per episode. As for Gotham:

Gotham debuted to 8 million viewers and a strong 3.2 rating, up from both Bones‘ year-ago performance (7.8 mil/2.3) as Monday’s lead-off hitter and giving Fox its best Mondays-at-8 series launch since Prison Break in 2005. (Via)

A show about a superhero named Bazingaman would be the biggest thing on TV.

Via TVLine

