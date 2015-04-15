Why Robert Kirkman’s Reason For Not Revealing The Source Of The Outbreak In ‘The Walking Dead’ Is Wrong

In discussing details about the next season of The Walking Dead (including teasing a major character death), Robert Kirkman revealed more details on the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, beyond everything we already know about the series.
Kirkman reiterated that Fear the Walking Dead will return to the beginnings of the outbreak, when the zombies were a bigger, more present and deadlier danger. He also said that it’s not really a prequel, either, because it’s not like it will end when Rick wakes up from his coma. There will be some time overlap.
But if Fear the Walking Dead is going back to the origins of the outbreak, does that mean we’ll find out the source of the zombie pandemic?
No.
“[Learning the origins] is not the priority in The Walking Dead; that’s not the priority in Fear The Walking Dead. Every other story deals with that stuff and we’re concerned about the heart.”
That’s fine and dandy, and who doesn’t love a series that’s more concerned with the “heart?” But that statement he made about “every other story” dealing with “that stuff?” That’s not entirely accurate, actually. Because more often than not, “that stuff” is either glossed over or its left unexplained, as in The Walking Dead. In nearly every single zombie story, the source of the outbreak is — at best — a minor detail.
For instance, no George Romero zombie film has ever definitely revealed the source of the outbreak (although Return of the Living Dead — which is not part of Romero’s canon — did suggest that the outbreak was started by an army experiment gone awry). Moreover, no source is revealed in Shaun of the Dead. In Warm Bodies, we are not told the source of the outbreak, although we do discover that “love” is the antidote. There is a patient zero in World War Z, but the cause of the plague is unknown.
Sure, the source is revealed in 28 Days Later (chimpanzees infected with the “Rage” virus), Dead Alive (the rape of tree monkeys by plague-carrying rats), Zombieland (a mutated strain of mad cow disease) and Re-Animator (a mad scientists serum), but the source of the outbreak does not figure heavily into the plots of those movies.
In other words, while there have been a ton of zombie stories, very few deal with “that stuff,” and the ones that do only give it short shrift. If Kirkman really wanted to make Fear the Walking Dead unique to the zombie genre, he would spend more time dealing with the origin of the virus and, perhaps, developing a cure.
One of the other major tropes in the zombie genre is the unhappy, devastating ending where practically everyone dies. If Kirkman wants to avoid that fate for characters he has been developing over the last five seasons (and probably another five seasons, at least), it might actually behoove him to explore the origins so that he can find a cure. Either that, or — according to science — he can remove the zombie threat by simply waiting it out.
I bet Rick and Company actually bioengineered the virus themselves. See, they’re actually the wolves, and they infect people so they can prey on the weak. It’s also why they carved W’s into some walkers’ foreheads.
But who’s working with the Irish? And it was obviously the governor that engineered the virus using the rats that he fed to the zombies in the prison.
28 Days Later is not a zombie movie, clownshoes. They’re humans infected with a virus that makes them unable to control their rage. Man, I hate having to keep explaining that to people. It’s almost like you’ve never watched 28 Days Later.
Is the Dawn of the Dead remake a zombie movie?
Mike, let me introduce you to Dustin. Dustin this is Mike.
@StiflegStilly
Any movie where antagonists are undead is a zombie move. So, yeah, the Dawn of the Dead remake is a zombie movie. It doesn’t fit the Romero-established canon (that the dead are slow, shuffling etc.), but it’s still a zombie movie.
Ok I’m on board with that and I agree with you on both counts. Now say that 28 Days Later didn’t have the opening sequence that explains how the outbreak began and it was unexplained, would you feel the same way about it?
It wasn’t just the opening sequence in 28 Days Later that explains the cause of the outbreak. I mean, yes, the opening showed how the infection spread to people, but throughout the movie they reference ‘infection’ and, while they’re at the manor where the soldiers have based themselves, their commander explains that he has the one infected former-soldier chained up to find out how long it takes an infected person to die (primarily from starvation).
In zombie flicks, it’s sometimes inferred / assumed that eventually zombies will rot and deteriorate to the point where they can’t walk around anymore. But in 28 Days Later it’s made clear that an infected person will stay alive as long as they eat.
Now hold on @Iron Mike Sharpie, The very FIRST zombie to appear in a Romero film was a running zombie. There were also two little kid runners in the original Dawn of the Dead, so PUT THAT IN YOUR PIPE AND…….wait…..why and what am I arguing against?
Yes, there are some exceptions, even in Romero’s films. But the key line from the original trilogy that I point to is “When there’s no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth.” Yeah, it’s said in a way that primarily means “inhabit” the earth as opposed to literally walk. But they said walk, not run. Not pull out a transit pass and take a bus or whatever. They’re slow hordes. That’s what makes them frightening.
I’m with you Mike good points. Unfortunately 28 Days Later is best known for reinvigorating the zombie genre and it has been pretty much non-stop zombies since, so you will be explaining it to people forever.
Except for when Danny Boyle (you know, who directed it) refers to it as a zombie movie in interviews: “You’d think that the zombie genre is much narrower, but I say it’s a complete open field.”
Point of order, in Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, the child zombies at the airport where they refill the fuel for their helicopter run and jump like fast zombies. Also, in 28 Days/Weeks, the people are simply infected and possess zombie like qualities, since there is no explanations in Romero’s canon besides a disease or some such, his zombies are also, technically, just infected as well. And if you fold in Dan’s Return of the Living Dead scenario where it was a military experiment gone awry, it is more in tune with the 28 Day/Week scenario anyway. So it all folds into the same infected sorta scenario anyway.
At least none of them are demon possession a la [Rec]… Silly Spaniards and their catholic God…
Pushes up nerd glasses. Sees self out.
We didn’t even get into Lucio Fulci territory with zombies fighting sharks.
Then stop watching. Please.
Just go full franchise and make it a crossover with Resident Evil. The T- Virus bitches. Bring Milla Jovovich on board and have her link up with Rick and the gang and have them fight Umbrella in the next season. Then for the next season go further down the rabbit hole and make a crossover with Underworld. The T-Virus was Umbrella stealing the original disease that created Vampires and Werewolves.. Now we have Michone, Milla Jovocih and Kate Beckinsale teaming up to fight zombie werewolves controlled by a creepy little girl AI with Daryl and Carol provide commentary in the back.
Then boom. Next season is revealed that what created the Vampires and the Werwolves and eventually lead to the T-Virus and zombies wasn’t human. That’s right. Alien crossover mother fuckers. Zombie werewolf xenomorphs and Sigourney Weaver joining the cast. But wait…it turns out that Xenomorphs weren’t aliens. They were originally created right here on Earth …by a terminator who travelled too far back in the past. That’s right. Bring in Linda Hamilton and Arnie. We are fighting Skynet who controls an army of zombie werewolf xenomorphs.
Will the gang, Milla Jovocih, Kate Beckinsale ,Sigeourney Weaver, Linda Hamilton and Arnie make it…..no. Not without the help of the Chosen One. Buffy and Faith and as back Angel. Together they almost succeed…but fail….until a roguis crew of lovable misfits that fell into a wormhole comes down from sapce and saves them. That’s right. The final season of Walkign Dead ends with a Firefly crossover on top of the others
You are welcome.
My mindhole would be blown from all the call backs.
Damn.. this is something I would love to watch.
The virus is what made everyone leave “Earth that was” and Rick Grimes started the Alliance. Glen of course is the founder of Blue Sun.
Issue #75 had an alternate joke story where it was revealed aliens were behind it all, and Rick and crew had to fight against a cyborg Governor brought back to life by the aliens.
Goddamnit, I would watch it.
The source of the outbreak should be irrelevant to us because it’s irrelevant to our main characters. So what if Rick and friends actually somehow stumbled upon the source. How would that benefit them? It wouldn’t. They aren’t scientists. They could do nothing about it. They would like “Wow!” and then “Um, now what?” Basically it would be anticlimactic because they simply wouldn’t care. It wouldn’t change anything about their present situation.
How is irrelevant? They spend a big deal of one season with what eventually turned out to be fake but still a mission to find a cure. How is this not relevant?
Well, that fake mission to take mullet-boy to Washington was a stupid subplot (I don’t care if it was in the books or not).
A group of otherwise unremarkable survivors we only care about because we’ve stuck by them from the start, after years of fighting just to survive, suddenly becomming the world saviors and curing the zombie plague? Yuck.
And, you know, in the first season, the whole point was Shane wanting to go to a military base for protection, and Rick wanting to go to the CDC for a cure. And that turned to shit because there was no cure and they found out that every living person is already infected. So they already addressed that the average Joe wouldn’t ever get to know what the hell really happened anyway with the entire plot of the first season.
Yet the whole CDC thing in season one, and the Washington stuff in the past two seasons has been all about them wanting to find a cure, so how would them finding out what causes the outbreak be irrelevant?
Night of the Living Dead did reveal the source. Radiation from space
Thank you. Someone else who has actually watched the film.
Radiation from Venus, actually.
Indeed.
Since the focus of the show is on day-to-day survival, not “saving the world,” there are really only three potential endings: (1) everybody dies, (2) communities start to actually sustain themselves and rebuild, or (3) a random deus ex machina, like a cure. I’m assuming we’re heading toward (1). (2) would be by far the most interesting. (3) would be awfully lame.
What about a deus ex tornado?
I like the idea of not knowing. That’s how it would be. Whatever *happened* happened so fast that there was probably a mass jumble of conflicting information followed by a complete nationwide communication failure.
The original Dawn Of The Dead cold opens on a confused media and the remake nicely illustrates how quickly things would have turned bad for much of society.
You know what “And the Band Played On” was missing? A slow-mo shot of a distracted scientist dropping a vial marked “AIDS” onto a laboratory floor. Really took me out of the movie.
Well obviously it was a man-made virus that was released but couldn’t be controlled and resulted in the apocalypse.
That’s the logical explanation, and even if they can’t develop a cure, it would be nice to actually spend 2 minutes and explain it on the show so we would stop complaining.
No, you’re wrong, as always Dustin.
Rowles is always gonna Rowles’d.
It’s Robert Kirkmans story. If he doesn’t want to deal with the source he doesn’t have to. It’s not what the show is about. Its about a group of people trying to survive and what he feels living in a zombie apocolypse would be like.
“Dead Alive (the rape of tree monkeys by plague-carrying rats”
WTF? Go on…
Is it faster to New York or by train?
You are only taking movies and television into consideration. The Walking Dead was first a successful comic and now there are video games and books with The Walking Dead stories. When you consider all other zombie “stories”, commonly a major focus is finding the cause to create a cure and stop the epidemic. He is saying his stories don’t make that a priority for these people. Survival is the motivation of these people, not trying to solve the problem.
This may be the only delivery of “it’s about the characters, stupid,” that has ever been true (well, it’s also occasionally about tiresome idiot characters sustained by the promise of BOOM HEADSHOT, but you get the idea), so of course Dustin adamantly disagrees. The characters aren’t asking these questions (at least partially because they already know they gain’t nothing from the answer, see: season 1), so you shouldn’t be expecting answers.
The cause is irrelevant. How do some of these people Get Paid to write about movies when they apparently don’t get half the movies out there and write with a surprising number of grammar and spelling errors? Not just on this site, but supposed “journalists” on “news” sites too.
This article is obviously a Troll Article. You can’t tell the story of how the dead started walking; it won’t work. 30% of the people will accept it, and the other 70% will tear the idea to shreds. Romero knew what he was doing – throw out some line about space radiation and then fuhgeddaboudit. Why create some government conspiracy or military plot or whatever? Suddenly you have to explain how dead bodies still have flesh after 3 years so you need a “serum” or “radiation” that preserves bodies, and it goes downhill from there. TRUE zombie fans don’t really care how ‘it’ happened.
Fucking Bravo. I don’t care how they got zom’d, just that they are!