The Robertson Family Is Working On A ‘Duck Dynasty’ Musical For Las Vegas

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the Robertson family isn’t going away anytime soon. The stars of Duck Dynasty, despite stirring up plenty of controversy and causing occasional outrage, are looking to further expand their entertainment brand beyond A&E, as they have reportedly teamed up with some Broadway producers to adapt Willie Robertson’s 2012 book, The Duck Commander Family, as a stage musical. While it sounds like it would be perfect for the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World” known as Branson, the Robertsons are actually bringing their unique rags-to-riches story to Las Vegas.

Sure, it seems a little hypocritical for Phil Robertson’s family, built on religious values and loyalty to scripture, to produce a show that will play exclusively at the Rio Hotel and Casino in the belly of Sin City, but they see this as an opportunity to change some minds through artistic expression, while probably making a ton of money. This family sure does love money.

“The show will end up challenging the views and assumptions of people across the political spectrum, more than most theater does,” said Michael David, the Broadway producer who is developing the show and has mounted Broadway hits like “Jersey Boys” and flops like “Good Vibrations.” “The Robertsons are so unusual, their story so juicy, and theater shouldn’t be limited to telling stories about people you resemble or revere,” added Mr. David, whose long gray beard could make him an honorary Robertson. (Via the New York Times)

The Duck Commander Family Musical will star stage actors playing the members of the Robertson family and tell the story of how they built an empire. Of course, there’s remarkable irony in the Robertsons teaming up with Broadway folk, especially since some of the men involved in developing this show are gay, including musical director Jeff Calhoun. However, as he told the NY Times, there’s simply work to be done.

“We’ve agreed to disagree on some things, but we’re family and we love and respect each other,” Mr. Calhoun said. “I like to think that this musical could bridge some gaps, too.”

This should provide plenty of material across every publication in show business for, oh I don’t know, as long as this show runs.