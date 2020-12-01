While this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was anything but normal, it did contain a special moment for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who got to watch his younger, fanny pack-wearing self get turned into a massive parade balloon. After seeing his balloon form, The Rock got nostalgic for his early days when he had very little money in that pack, but a head full of dreams.

“I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool shit in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake,” The Rock wrote on Instagram. “This time in my life may represent when I had just $7 bucks in my fanny pack, but at least I had enough COOL to tuck my turtleneck in and wear fake silver jewelry because it was all I could afford. And my massive plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff that dreams (and nightmares) are made of.”

You can see The Rock’s full Instagram post below:

As The Rock mentioned, the balloon was commissioned to promote his upcoming series Young Rock, which focuses on his formative years as he works his way towards dominating both the ring and the big screen. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Young Rock” is a single-camera comedy that tells the story of the wrestling star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and actor’s colorful early years. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy roller coaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Young Rock premieres on NBC in 2021.

(Via The Rock on Instagram)