Thanks to the first trailer, we already know that Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s next project, The Romanoffs, is an anthology series at Amazon due out on October 12th. We also know that it boasts an impressive(ly large) cast of Mad Men regulars and others, like Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Cara Buono, and Jay R. Ferguson, and that the main thing running through everybody’s mind is, “Am I somehow connected to the long-lost Russian royal family?”

According to the second trailer, which debuted on Wednesday, that particular question is still on everybody’s mind. Per the show’s latest logline:

From the creator of Mad Men, The Romanoffs is a contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Starring Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells and more.

What’s more, the latest trailer also indicates that each of the eight episodes will not only be distinct in terms of story, but also in terms of format and, possibly, genre. The former is explicitly confirmed by a few snippets from Radha Mitchell’s episode, which was apparently shot on an entirely different aspect ratio. Hopefully, these subtle plays with the presentation are confined to single episodes, and not spread all over the series as they are in this trailer. Then again, in Mother Russia, the aspect ratios you! (Sorry.)