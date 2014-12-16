Larry David Might Be Finished With ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Because You Hated The ‘Seinfeld’ Finale

Chunnel truther Larry David joined Bill Simmons on the B.S. Report to discuss his new Broadway play, Fish in the Dark, and also some television programs you might be familiar with, Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. One’s definitely finished, the other’s possibly done, though incidentally, if there isn’t going to be another season of Curb, it’s partially because of Seinfeld.
David: I guess the odds would be against [another season of Curb]. I guess, right now, the odds would be against it, probably 6 to 1.
Simmons: Couldn’t it maybe end with one last 90-minute — actually, it wasn’t even 90 minutes — an 80-minute mockumentary that wraps it up? That’s a possibility.
David: Well, you know, I got so much grief from the Seinfeld finale, which a lot of people intensely disliked, that I no longer feel a need to wrap things up.
Simmons: That’s interesting. So you’re still mad about that?
David: I wouldn’t say I’m mad about it, but it taught me a lesson that if I ever did another show, I wasn’t going to wrap it up. (Via)
Later on:
Simmons: What did you think was the most unfair criticism of the Seinfeld finale?
David: I don’t know, because I don’t remember anything specifically.
Simmons: But you were mad about it.
David: I know that people hated it.
Simmons: I don’t think people hated it.
David: They were disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed. (Via)
There’s no reason David should feel pressure into writing more Curb — he’s got enough money to buy seven lifetime’s worth of Palestinian chicken, and the last two seasons were arguably the show’s finest. Which is exactly why it’s so frustrating that Curb might be finished.
It’s pretty, pretty, pretty good.
huge fan of both shows. loved the seinfeld finale and at the same time I’m okay if curb is done.
The Seinfeld finale was perfect. At the time it aired I was too young to hear/read/know about any of the negative feedback so it actually wasn’t until many years later (actually when it was mentioned on Curb) that I even realized it was poorly received. I remember watching it with my Dad when it aired and loving every second of it. I also think it holds up just fine when I watch it nowadays. Putting them on trial and bringing back all those bit characters as witnesses and ultimately finding them guilty of being terrible people…. it all worked so well. Yes it was a divergence from what the show mainly was, but then again so was the 2-episode Los Angeles arc, so was the episode in reverse, so were many of the things they did on that show to keep it fresh. I have never once heard a suggestion for a better way to end it. People say they should have just ended it with a normal 30 minute episode – well I guess those people are okay with Curb ending like this with a random episode and no closure. Me? I prefer a real finale and I wish Larry wasn’t so jaded by the critics and would do it again. I guess the Seinfeld finale haters won.
Yeah, Clear History was a far better use of your time and creativity. LD, if I didn’t love you, I’d hate your guts.
Now make another season before I make you BITE THA CURB!!!
I liked the Seinfeld final as well, but it helped that A) I was drinking heavily prior to and during the show and B) I was quite content just to see all the fringe characters. The episode itself didn’t have a lot of laughs though, and I can see why others were disappointed. Maybe part of the problem was it had a bit of the preachy element of the Cheers finale, where the creator was determined to show you, in a way you couldn’t ignore, that Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer were bad people. People don’t like being lectured to.
But gawd, that final scene, with Jerry doing his stand-up routine in prison while Kramer is the only one laughing, was perfect.
Yesterday I was rewatching the episode where Larry died and then came back to life. They could easily revisit that, maybe have Larry arguing with Dustin Hoffman and Sacha Baron Cohen about why he should be let into Heaven this time.
The Seinfeld finale worked on paper as a very logical and (to use David’s term) ‘clever’ way to end that show, given that it was specifically designed to avoid the overt sentimentality of a Cheers-esque finale. The problem was, however, that the Seinfeld finale was only clever and not really very funny.
It would kind of fitting if Curb ended now given that the finales of seasons 3-7 all could’ve easily been series finales since they seemed to wrap everything up nicely, whereas S8 was more open-ended. It’d be just like David to go out on the vague end rather than the definitive end if he so disliked the reaction to Seinfeld’s finale.
Your take on the Seinfeld finale is exactly like mine — which is to say intelligent, insightful, eloquent, and true. Kudos!
Failing that, a ninth season of Curb where Larry buys the Jets.
The Curb Season 7 finale was the best possible finale, so he’s kinda already done it. You got one more Seinfeld, Cheryl came back, Larry hadn’t learned a thing…it was perfect. Close the book.
Of course, once a show ends, people wish there were more new episodes, so he gave you 10 more of those too in Season 8. Everybody’s happy.
It’s best to think of Season 7 as the last Curb, and Season 8 as a really soon, 10-episode reunion.
I always felt they died in the plane crash and everything we saw was their attempts to enter heaven (the trial) and they lost and ended up in LIMBO. (sitting in the jail cell.)>
Man, that sucks that you were forced to watch it. Also, your opinion is shitty and wrong, and you should feel bad about it.
I hope a show you and millions of other people love gets cancelled, because I happen to not care for it.
Hey, everyone, I found out who’s been hoarding all the exclamation marks.
Darth, this is your last warning. Don’t make me report you to Betty in HR.
WHY would Larry David say the odds are against a return of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM?? IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE. Material for Season 9 is written (and was sent to LD). Now it’s in public domain — here: The LOST EPISODES:
I still watch the Black Swan episode at least twice a month.
“You kill Keiko?!”
Larry wanted an episode where he could feature as many of the characters of the show as he could. He also wanted to put the original cast in jail for a year to make it difficult for them to spin off their own shows with the Seinfeld characters. The plot was ok, but the final Seinfeld episode deserved better. and so did the viewers.
The last two seasons of Curb were definitely the best…I don’t want it to all be over, as it’s so rare for a sitcom to get better and better.