The Sexy Redhead Maid From ‘American Horror Story’ Is Coming To ‘The Walking Dead’

In a post-apocalyptic zombie hellscape, things are going to get dirty. I mean, when was the last time CORAL washed his disgusting hat? So, maids, especially sexy maids, are more important than ever, which I assume is why The Walking Dead tapped Alexandra Breckenridge, who played a young Moira O’Hara during the first season of American Horror Story, for a recurring role.
Sources tell THR that the actress…will recur in season five with an option to be promoted to a series regular in season six. While specific details about Breckenridge’s character are being kept under wraps, the casting breakdown described the role of “Samantha” as an attractive, strong, smart, charming and articulate woman with a vulnerable side. (Via)
The only thing bad about this announcement is that if you glance quickly, “Alexandra Breckenridge” kind of looks like “Alexandra Daddario,” and now I’m sad she’s not on the show.
Unnf.
Are you thinking what I am thinking? Lesbian girlfriend material!
Will she be costumed entirely in a maids outfit?
Looks like Coral and Judith have a new mommy…
Her as the maid might actually get me to watch The Walking Dead.
Stupid sexy Flanders!
Poor thing grows up to look like Frances Conroy…poor thing
Hey, that’s Ruth Fisher you’re disrespecting!
Would bang.
That should really work the other way around. Breckenridge’s been acting for way longer than FatTits Daddario.
I was kind of hoping it was the maid from Boardwalk Empire
She looks like a nice lady.
I read she’s gonna have a son on the show also, could she be Rick love interest? because we all know how that ended…
Cool story bro.
Sessy lady with a sessy name. Loved her in American Horror Story.
Is something wrong with you?
If being sessy is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
I keep coming back to this story.
Click ‘bate.
Still not gonna make me want to watch WD.
cool story brah
Why didn’t you link to your awesome gif compilation from AHS#1?