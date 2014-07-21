‘The Simpsons’ Is Probably Going To Kill One Of Your Favorite Characters

The list of deceased Simpsons characters is surprisingly long. There’s Frank Grimes, Maude Flanders, Bleeding Gums Murphy, and Mona Simpson, of course, but don’t forget about Aunt Gladys and Shary Bobbins and Mr. Pinchy. Plus, all those many, many Ralphs. Those were all devastating deaths, but they’re nothing compared to the “Yellow Wedding” that’s going to happen in the season 26 premiere.

Simpsons showrunner Al Jean was coy about the character death taking place during the Sept. 28 premiere. Then he was a little more transparent. “It turned out bigger than we thought it was going to be,” he said. “It’s not going to be this blood bath where they all get murdered.” When pushed about who it might be, he repeated that the voice actor has won an Emmy for the role and that his clues have been “obvious.” “It’s called ‘A Clown in the Dumps,'” Jean said to gasps. (Via)

I think it’s time for the CLASS 3 KILLSTORM of potential clown deaths:

1. Krusty the Clown

2. Sideshow Mel

3. Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer won an Emmy for voice-over work in 2006)

4. Handsome Pete

5. Sideshow Raheem

Sideshows probably don’t count, so between Krusty and Handsome Pete, my money’s on the former.

Because Simpsons did it. Meanwhile, this happened:

The Griffins walk up to the outskirts Springfield, with Lois asking, “Where are we?” After they discover it’s a town called Springfield, Stewie asks, “What state?”, with Brian replying, “I can’t imagine we’re allowed to say.” As they walk into town and see the citizens and begin to notice they look, well, different from the Griffins, Peter warns the family, “Don’t drink the water. Everyone here looks like they have hepatitis.” (Via)

Can we kill that instead?

