‘The Simpsons’ Is Probably Going To Kill One Of Your Favorite Characters

The list of deceased Simpsons characters is surprisingly long. There’s Frank Grimes, Maude Flanders, Bleeding Gums Murphy, and Mona Simpson, of course, but don’t forget about Aunt Gladys and Shary Bobbins and Mr. Pinchy. Plus, all those many, many Ralphs. Those were all devastating deaths, but they’re nothing compared to the “Yellow Wedding” that’s going to happen in the season 26 premiere.
Simpsons showrunner Al Jean was coy about the character death taking place during the Sept. 28 premiere. Then he was a little more transparent. “It turned out bigger than we thought it was going to be,” he said. “It’s not going to be this blood bath where they all get murdered.” When pushed about who it might be, he repeated that the voice actor has won an Emmy for the role and that his clues have been “obvious.” “It’s called ‘A Clown in the Dumps,'” Jean said to gasps. (Via)
I think it’s time for the CLASS 3 KILLSTORM of potential clown deaths:
1. Krusty the Clown
2. Sideshow Mel
3. Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer won an Emmy for voice-over work in 2006)
4. Handsome Pete
5. Sideshow Raheem
Sideshows probably don’t count, so between Krusty and Handsome Pete, my money’s on the former.
Because Simpsons did it. Meanwhile, this happened:
The Griffins walk up to the outskirts Springfield, with Lois asking, “Where are we?”
After they discover it’s a town called Springfield, Stewie asks, “What state?”, with Brian replying, “I can’t imagine we’re allowed to say.”
As they walk into town and see the citizens and begin to notice they look, well, different from the Griffins, Peter warns the family, “Don’t drink the water. Everyone here looks like they have hepatitis.” (Via)
Can we kill that instead?
I’m looking forward to the Simpsons meeting Family Guy more than anything else either show is doing on their own.
Ah man, I’ll never watch this show again…oh wait…
Killing off Krusty – Simpsons did it – and they killed of his alternate identity Rory B. Bellows.
And I got a lot of corroborating evidence… right… HERE
… BY THE THROTTLE!
My money’s on Rabbi Krustofsky – Jackie Mason won an Emmy for playing him.
That’s who I assumed. Would also explain the title of the episode a lot better.
How is it that the picture doesn’t show Space Coyote and Mr. Bergstrom? How could you?
Cause Mr. Bergstom is alive, he stopped by for a cameo a couple of seasons back
That picture simply shows characters, not dead ones, TouTitOut.
Poochie.
Note: Poochie died on his way back to his home planet.
Rabbi Krustofsky would be a huge kick in the balls. They talked it up like it was a significant character. most people theorized Sideshow Bob and still thought that wasn’t worth the hype, and he’s 50x the character Rabbi Krustofsky is. Krusty probably hurts Castellaneta’s old vocal chords, so he’s a good guess.
as long as it isn’t Mr. Teeny
You would have to look at the real side of this. See which voice actor is getting old or retiring. Thats the character thats going to kick the bucket. But given that the same voice actors do multiple people, I may be wrong.
Sideshow Luke Perry!
When I read the headline, I instantly thought of Kirk Van Houten. But having read this, I’m gonna go with Mr. Teeny.
With the death of Edna Crabapple-Flanders last year, maybe they should just stop killing characters. Might need them for the next Simpsons movie after the show is done.