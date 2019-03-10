Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We may be living in the worst, weirdest timeline, but every now and then there a perk to a brave new world that’s random and makes no sense. For instance: There’s an amusing, possibly not ominous trend afoot in which joke products from old TV comedies have suddenly materialized on actual supermarket shelves. Last week, Bob Odenkirk was horrified to learn of “Mayomust,” a new Heinz condiment eerily similar to “Mayostard” and “Mustardayonnaise,” competing products from a classic fake commercial on his and David Cross’ ’90s HBO program Mr. Show.

Now, as per Slate, there’s “Malk.” Remember “Malk”? It’s from the 1996 Simpsons episode “The PTA Disbands,” and it’s the budget-conscious version of milk sold in the Springfield Elementary cafeteria amidst a budget crisis. Even with newly added ingredient Vitamin R, it’s not a very good substitute; Bart even notices that unwittingly consuming it has left his bones brittle, prone to deafening cracks.