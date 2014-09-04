‘The Simpsons’ Marathon Just Shattered FXX’s Ratings Records

Ok, so FXX’s 12-day Simpsons marathon didn’t end life as we know like the network had hoped, but the latest ratings from the TV event aren’t too shabby. When it was first announced that all 552 episodes featuring the dysfunctional family from Springfield would air on FXX, we knew it would be big, but even FXX didn’t think it’s “Every Simpsons Ever” marathon would pull in these numbers. The show reached the largest percentage of the network’s demographic ever recorded and boosted FXX from 49th to 3rd in its key demographic.

According to The New York Times, the animated series pulled in an average of 1.3 million viewers during its primetime airings. The Simpsons marathon is now the longest-running TV marathon in history and after its FXX debut, the series has established itself as one of the most watched cartoons on TV.