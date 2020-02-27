With The Simpsons and Marvel both under the Disney umbrella, a collaboration between the two was just like Thanos himself: Inevitable.

Only this time around, the purple space titan will be played by Marvel studio head Kevin Feige who makes his acting debut as the voice of Chinnos, a parody of Josh Brolin’s The Avengers character. In the first clip from Fox Animation, Feige’s Chinnos is in action while effortlessly warding off a throng of familiar-looking superheroes in a scene that’s clearly an homage to Avengers: Infinity War. Armed with the Doomsday App, Chinnos plans to follow in the footsteps of, well, most movie villains by making the universe a better place, right after he finishes burning it all down. Watch the first look at Chinnos decimating The Simpsons universe in the above clip.

According to Variety, the March 1 episode will be loaded with jabs at the intense secrecy surrounding the MCU. There also seems to be some jokes about the online appetite for superhero news, which we won’t take too personally:

In the episode, “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart accidentally sees a new installment of the popular “Vindicator” superhero movie franchise before it comes out. Armed with spoilers, he’s now the most powerful kid in all pop culture. And Bart being Bart, he leverages that power to become his own kind of super-villain: “Spoiler-Boy.” Enter the heroic movie executives (voiced by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo), who attempt to save the day and prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise.

The episode will also star husband and wife Taran Killam (SNL) and Cobie Smulders (Stumptown). Marvel fans will undoubtedly recognize Smulders from her role as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill and Nick Fury’s trusted right-arm in throughout the MCU. YouTube star Tal Fishman also stops by for a cameo, which you can see on this Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons.

(Via Variety)