The Simpsons Take On ‘Frozen’ In The Cheerful ‘Couch Gag Before Christmas’

It is Christmas time in Springfield, and everyone from Comic Book Guy to the Rich Texan is getting into the spirit for the upcoming holiday episode, “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas.” Until that episode airs on Sunday, “The Couch Gag Before Christmas” will hold us over with this delightful montage that includes Maggie squashing her beef with Gerald by offering a token of peace, while Otto finds his own high spirits with a little help from a candy cane. And then, of course, there’s the “obligatory Frozen reference” that takes the place of the traditional couch gag. Another job very well done by The Simpsons gang on this one. I wonder how they get these wonderfully creative ideas…

