‘The Sing-Off’ Is Back, Unfortunately

“The Sing-Off” returned for its second season premiere last night, and I’m sad to say that 8.6 million viewers tuned in to watch two hours of a capella singing and Nick Lachey pointing at the camera before throwing to commercial. That’s a 22% rise over last year, and lifted NBC into second place for the night, behind CBS.
But you know what? Me saying bad things about Nick Lachey and a capella music doesn’t really do justice to the extent of the show’s awfulness. No, you must witness an all-male group perform an intricately choreographed version of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” to understand what I’m talking about (unbelievably gay video below). In fact, I think the show deserves a subtitle — “The Sing-Off: White Guys in Matching Cardigans Sing Lady Gaga and Making Kitty Claw Scratching Motions With Their Hands.” I finally understand why the government cut subsidies for the arts.
NBC will probably pull the plug on this video, so here’s all you really need to see:
That video and the fact that 8.6 million viewers tuned in to watch two hours of a capella singing makes me weep for this country.
I prefer my a capella singers to be fun, educational, and occasionally recap my search for renowned criminal masterminds.
this gets 8.6 million viewers, and community is struggling to stay afloat? for shame, NBC, for shame
So this fucking catastrophe gets 8.6 million viewers, but Terries gets 500k? I fucking hate America sometimes…
Nice to see the Tea Partiers have something else to watch now that Bristol is done on ABC.
I went to HS with one of the guys from the Backbeats. I didn’t watch, but he keeps spamming facebook messages about voting. Pretty sure I’m going to vote for all the other groups, if I could ever figure out this cell phone internet thingy.
/I don’t think he’s gay.
//Really.
I can’t completely hate this. It involves two of my absolute favorite things, Ben Folds and brightly-colored cardigans.
After that, the BCS should rescind Oregon’s berth in the title game.
Punte disagrees:
[withleather.uproxx.com]
No wonder the rest of the world hates us.
All these guys are missing is Mac’s “cat eyes”.
damn…this shit sucks bad, die! die! terrible show!!! the host needs to be beaten about the head and neck
that fat dude had a nice rack
(unbelievably gay video below)
sold.
I think that video is pro-bullying, is it not?
Ugh, somebody wake me up when the B Sharps come on.
I can’t believe (insert dumb show) gets good ratings and (insert good show) gets bad ratings!
Scatman Crothers, the fact that Matt has much better taste than Punte is the reason I read WG and not WL.
We didn’t ask, but they told.
blame the fucking glee people
I live in Cincinnati, so I have to see Lachey’s retard mug ALL THE FUCKING TIME. You people only have to deal with him on this dumbass show. Consider yourselves very lucky.
“I finally understand why the government cut subsidies for the arts.”
ZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
hahah that line cracked me up, I couldn’t agree more.
I actually like this show. Don’t get me wrong, Nick Lachey and the fully clothed Nicole Scherzinger should die in a fire (she actually said “that was music to my ears” after one act), but I won’t act like I’m not impressed by the singing.
but where in the world IS Carmen Sandiego?
You may not personally enjoy a capella music but it is MUCH more difficult to sing a capella than to sing the crap they sing on American Idol… That is a true waste of time.