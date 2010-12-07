‘The Sing-Off’ Is Back, Unfortunately

12.07.10 8 years ago 25 Comments

“The Sing-Off” returned for its second season premiere last night, and I’m sad to say that 8.6 million viewers tuned in to watch two hours of a capella singing and Nick Lachey pointing at the camera before throwing to commercial. That’s a 22% rise over last year, and lifted NBC into second place for the night, behind CBS.

But you know what? Me saying bad things about Nick Lachey and a capella music doesn’t really do justice to the extent of the show’s awfulness. No, you must witness an all-male group perform an intricately choreographed version of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” to understand what I’m talking about (unbelievably gay video below). In fact, I think the show deserves a subtitle — “The Sing-Off: White Guys in Matching Cardigans Sing Lady Gaga and Making Kitty Claw Scratching Motions With Their Hands.” I finally understand why the government cut subsidies for the arts.

NBC will probably pull the plug on this video, so here’s all you really need to see:

[Video via Bad TV, GIF by Vince at FilmDrunk]

