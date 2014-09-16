The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Premiere Is Now The Most-Watched Episode In FX History

A lot of fans watched last Tuesday’s Sons of Anarchy season seven premiere live (the Marilyn Manson Bump is real!), but A LOT of people caught the episode by the end of the week. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Black Widower” pulled in “9.25 million viewers from the first-run episode now that live-plus-three day viewing is in,” making it the most-watched program in FX’s history.
Compared to the series premiere in 2008, Sons of Anarchy is up 228% (Via)
Coincidentally, Crazy, Stupid, Love has been on FX 9.25 million times this month. A Jax Teller vs. Ryan Gosling shirt-off would be the highest rated anything in human history.
Nostril flair. Fart noise.
Wait til you see the nostril flare that goes off when he finds out Chibs is working with the Irish.
Actually kind of interested as to what the drop off will be tonight.
Me too. I’m still going to watch the shit out of it … but I was not in the camp of thinking the season premiere was as stellar as everyone else made it out to be. To me, it was very, very boring. The best part was the motorcycle/wheelchair thing.
At least we know you’d be watching.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Fuck America. How is it that Justified, The Americans or Fargo didn’t pull these numbers? Oh I forgot they’re watching dancing and singing shows or shows about fake nerds that are millionaires now.
The Americans and Fargo didn’t have the Netflix lead-in; I ended up watching the first six SoA seasons for the first time over the last couple of months, and I’m not the only one. Watching TV one week at a time when you’re going cold into a series, leads to horrible, execrable, shameful fates… like still watching Under the Dome.