The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Premiere Is Now The Most-Watched Episode In FX History

09.16.14 8 Comments

A lot of fans watched last Tuesday’s Sons of Anarchy season seven premiere live (the Marilyn Manson Bump is real!), but A LOT of people caught the episode by the end of the week. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Black Widower” pulled in “9.25 million viewers from the first-run episode now that live-plus-three day viewing is in,” making it the most-watched program in FX’s history.

Compared to the series premiere in 2008, Sons of Anarchy is up 228% (Via)

Coincidentally, Crazy, Stupid, Love has been on FX 9.25 million times this month. A Jax Teller vs. Ryan Gosling shirt-off would be the highest rated anything in human history.

