The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Season 7 Premiere Just Made History

It looks like SAMCRO is going out with a bang — or at least a lot of violence, gore and big ratings. The premiere episode of Sons of Anarchy aired last night and along with chilling torture scenes, prison fights and Marilyn Manson, the show also offered up its biggest ratings ever. Last night’s opener pulled in a record 6.2 million viewers for the biker drama — the most the series has ever seen. The premiere also scored big in the coveted 18-49 demo with 4.2 million fans tuning in to see Jax Teller embark on a revenge-driven rampage through the tiny town of Charming.
With Jax still reeling from Tara’s murder, Gemma suffering guilt-induced hallucinations and SAMCRO finally returning to the dark side (or at least the wrong side of the law), we knew this would be a big episode but last night’s premiere easily beat last season’s finale, which drew in 5.2 million viewers. If the numbers hold, Season 7 is likely to pass Season 6 of the show, which was the most-watched season of an FX original series ever.
Via Deadline
Title is a wee bit hyperbolic wouldn’t you say?
Hyperbole is secretly working with Chibs and the Irish
That joke will always make me smile.
PootieTang has the upper hand here!
Strange. Being A Psychic. I Saw This Episode Before. (This Is A Repeat For Me) THE WOMENS FACES ARE ALL RUINED. I DO TRULY HATE THIS.
I’m still not done watching it . . . Started it last night, but then stopped cause, The Bridge.
Yawn.
It won’t hold. It benefitted from being the only scripted show on Tuesday and people tuning in because of last season’s ending.
When network TV starts back up in the next few weeks it will be relegated to DVR viewing for some people.
Same thing happened last season big premier rating but it lost something like 1.5m live viewers the next week.
I still haven’t watched it, maybe tonight. Hate watching really isn’t healthy.
You mean, people want to tune in live for the premier and finale but generally just catch the middle episodes on their own time?
The bottom line is it gains viewers every year and that’s impressive.
I disagree with you. I have been watching this show since the very beginning. Some of my friends and I get together via social networking site and have a sit down and open discussion during the time that the show is actually being shown on air. It’s a great show.
Also made history for most unnecessarily long episode.
Agreed
I want to ask everyone this question. How is it that Jax knows exactly what murder weapon was used to kill Tara? Juice disposed of the weapon.
I know a-lot of you will say forensics told the D.A. and the D.A. told Jax. But that is bull shit. Jax is on the criminal side of the investigation, so they would not disclose that information to him with out having the actual weapon.
If that’s correct you did more research than Sutter, which was zero.
During the interrogation I’m sure they brought up the murder weapon. Smart ass backfire
Marcos you obviously a dickhead, incapable of reading comprehension. In a real investigation they would not disclose that information to a potential suspect. Its sloppy writing.
You might want to remember that Jax was at the crime scene holding his dead wife in his arms. It is *possible* that he did see the fork on the floor. Just something to think about.
juice took the weapon so how was it on the floor just something to think about
Maybe he fingerbanged the holes in her head; just something to think about.
Jason, exactly. People fail to realize that their favorite show can have some inconsistencies. Is it a deal breaker, not necessarily. But get it together folks.
Okay, Jason, you’re right. I did forget that Juice hid the fork. My bad!
I thought the record would of been first guy on guy on girl action on tv.