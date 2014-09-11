The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Season 7 Premiere Just Made History

It looks like SAMCRO is going out with a bang — or at least a lot of violence, gore and big ratings. The premiere episode of Sons of Anarchy aired last night and along with chilling torture scenes, prison fights and Marilyn Manson, the show also offered up its biggest ratings ever. Last night’s opener pulled in a record 6.2 million viewers for the biker drama — the most the series has ever seen. The premiere also scored big in the coveted 18-49 demo with 4.2 million fans tuning in to see Jax Teller embark on a revenge-driven rampage through the tiny town of Charming.

With Jax still reeling from Tara’s murder, Gemma suffering guilt-induced hallucinations and SAMCRO finally returning to the dark side (or at least the wrong side of the law), we knew this would be a big episode but last night’s premiere easily beat last season’s finale, which drew in 5.2 million viewers. If the numbers hold, Season 7 is likely to pass Season 6 of the show, which was the most-watched season of an FX original series ever.

Via Deadline

