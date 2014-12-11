The Straight-Up Silliest Golden Globe Nominations Of All Time

We all know that, when it comes to the Golden Globes, there’s a certain amount of lobbying and butt-kissing that leads to television shows, movies, and actors that have no business getting recognition landing nominations. This used to happen periodically with USA Network shows — a fine enough stable of entertaining, diverting dramas, but awards-worthy? Not really.

Every year, it seems, there’s that one nomination that sticks out like a sore thumb. Sure, we can complain about Downton Abbey getting nominated every year, and Modern Family getting a spot in the regular rotation (except for this year, surprisingly). But at least they’re in the ballpark.

This list of the silliest nominations in recent memory are out of the ballpark. They’re in the hockey arena in the town over. They just don’t belong, and prove that, some years, there’s definitely some funny business going on behind the scenes.

This year that title belongs to Jennifer Aniston for her best actress nomination in Cake. She’s a fine enough actress, but simply removing one’s makeup to star in a mediocre film (per reviews, so far) does not make one awards-worthy.

Here are the 20 Silliest Golden Globe nominations of all time.

Motion Picture Nominations

10. Sandra Bullock, The Proposal — Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (2009)

9. The Tourist — Best Musical or Comedy (2010)

8. The Producers — Best Musical or Comedy (2005)

7. Hugh Jackman, Kate & Leopold — Best Actor, Musical or Comedy (2001)

6. Sarah Jessica Parker, The Family Stone — Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (2005)

5. Nancy Meyers, It’s Complicated — Best Screenplay (2009)

4. Jennifer Aniston, Cake — Best Actress, Comedy (2014)

3. Bobby — Best Drama (2006)

2. Burlesque — Best Musical or Comedy (2010)

1. Jim Carrey, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas — Best Actor, Musical or Comedy (2000)

Television Nominations

10. Smash — Best Musical or Comedy Series (2012)

9. Anna Paquin, True Blood — Best Actress, Drama (2009)

8. Piper Perabo, Covert Affairs — Best Actress, Drama (2010)

7. Patrick Dempsey, Grey’s Anatomy — Best Supporting Actor (2005)

6. Reba McEntire, Reba — Best Actress, Comedy (2003)

5. Charlie Sheen, Two and a Half Men — Best Actor, Comedy (2004-2005)

4. Lea Michele, Glee — — Best Supporting Actress (2009), Best Actress, Comedy (2010)

3. Callie Thorne, Necessary Roughness — Best Actress, Drama (2012)

2. Jessica Alba, Dark Angel — Best Actress, Drama (2000)

1. Jennifer Love Hewitt, The Client List — Best Actress, Mini-Series (2010)