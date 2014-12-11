The Straight-Up Silliest Golden Globe Nominations Of All Time

We all know that, when it comes to the Golden Globes, there’s a certain amount of lobbying and butt-kissing that leads to television shows, movies, and actors that have no business getting recognition landing nominations. This used to happen periodically with USA Network shows — a fine enough stable of entertaining, diverting dramas, but awards-worthy? Not really.
Every year, it seems, there’s that one nomination that sticks out like a sore thumb. Sure, we can complain about Downton Abbey getting nominated every year, and Modern Family getting a spot in the regular rotation (except for this year, surprisingly). But at least they’re in the ballpark.
This list of the silliest nominations in recent memory are out of the ballpark. They’re in the hockey arena in the town over. They just don’t belong, and prove that, some years, there’s definitely some funny business going on behind the scenes.
This year that title belongs to Jennifer Aniston for her best actress nomination in Cake. She’s a fine enough actress, but simply removing one’s makeup to star in a mediocre film (per reviews, so far) does not make one awards-worthy.
Here are the 20 Silliest Golden Globe nominations of all time.
Motion Picture Nominations
10. Sandra Bullock, The Proposal — Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (2009)
9. The Tourist — Best Musical or Comedy (2010)
8. The Producers — Best Musical or Comedy (2005)
7. Hugh Jackman, Kate & Leopold — Best Actor, Musical or Comedy (2001)
6. Sarah Jessica Parker, The Family Stone — Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (2005)
5. Nancy Meyers, It’s Complicated — Best Screenplay (2009)
4. Jennifer Aniston, Cake — Best Actress, Comedy (2014)
3. Bobby — Best Drama (2006)
2. Burlesque — Best Musical or Comedy (2010)
1. Jim Carrey, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas — Best Actor, Musical or Comedy (2000)
Television Nominations
10. Smash — Best Musical or Comedy Series (2012)
9. Anna Paquin, True Blood — Best Actress, Drama (2009)
8. Piper Perabo, Covert Affairs — Best Actress, Drama (2010)
7. Patrick Dempsey, Grey’s Anatomy — Best Supporting Actor (2005)
6. Reba McEntire, Reba — Best Actress, Comedy (2003)
5. Charlie Sheen, Two and a Half Men — Best Actor, Comedy (2004-2005)
4. Lea Michele, Glee — — Best Supporting Actress (2009), Best Actress, Comedy (2010)
3. Callie Thorne, Necessary Roughness — Best Actress, Drama (2012)
2. Jessica Alba, Dark Angel — Best Actress, Drama (2000)
1. Jennifer Love Hewitt, The Client List — Best Actress, Mini-Series (2010)
girls… for best comedy…
And no other comments needed…+10000
YUP.
Thaaaaank Yooooouuuuu.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for that year. Do with it what you will…
Jim Carrey ………….. “The Grinch”
George Clooney ………….. “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
John Cusack ………….. “High Fidelity”
Robert De Niro ………….. “Meet The Parents”
Mel Gibson ………….. “What Women Want”
So maybe Jennifer Love Hewitt shouldn’t have won a GG, but her boobies deserve some type of award.
GG’s for all DD’s!
She already has “golden globes” she didnt need a nomination too.
Hear hear
Why does The Producers get so much hate? That movie made me laugh my ass off.
Becuase the ’05 version was shit compared to the ’67 one.
and because it was staged in such an old fashioned manner. the broadway show version was really funny, the 2005 movie had huge “An American in Paris” style sets and broad performances that made the broadway script not at all work as a movie
@ThatMizGuy yup
Callie Thorne, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.
No, these are not the top 3 listed Actresses that shouldn’t have been nominated for a Golden Globe according to Uproxx. This is a list of women mentioned on this page I’d let fart on me. With Alab, however, I wouldn’t be angry if it was a little shart.
Callie Thorne was at least the sixth-best actress on Homicide: Life on the Street. That said, being a cast member for two-three seasons on that series makes her better than a million other actresses.
Since I haven’t seen her USA series, I just assume that she was better on it than most actresses are on other series, even good series.
Looking at the cast credits from HLotS:
Melissa Leo
Hazelle Goodman
Isabella Hofmann
Edie Falco
Lynne Thigpen
At least beat Callie, but only two of them were regular cast members.
I was pleasantly surprised to see Jane the Virgin and transparent. I am not sure why everyone fawns over true detective – it was overacted and ended with a thud. anyway – here ia great list to catch up on the shows if you havent seen them. I have not seen the missing…that’s next on my list [www.vunify.com]
Wait, is this “in recent memory” or “of all-time”
Because PIA ZADORA
The lists are named in her honor
To be fair, Smash was pretty hilarious.
Grandma, how did you get an Uproxx account? I told you not to come here, there are trolls.
It was hilarious because it was terrible. Not because it was trying to be a comedy.
[www.youtube.com]
I’d say The Tourist nomination is the “silliest”. When it opened, i don’t think it was touted as “The #1 comedy in America”. The Jim Carrey nomination was at least a Comedy.
The consensus is that it was only nominated because it starred Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, and the HFPA has a huge boner for them and them being at the ceremony.
Which is why Jolie’s Unbroken not being nominated for anything was a bit of a surprise.
I understand WHY it was nominated. But to be nominated as either a Comedy or Musical is sillier than Carrey’s nomination for the Grinch. Wrong choice happens, wrong category is something else. Might as well nominate Iggy Azalea for Best Director.
The Producers is far less ridiculous than Pride & Prejudice being nominated in the same category that year. No way is Mr. Darcy anywhere close to being as funny as a gay, singing Hitler.
8. The Producers — Best Musical or Comedy (2005)
Nope. Sideways won that year. Did you see Sideways? If anything, this was an upset.
Yeah it was, Sideways was fucking terrible and overrated. The only good thing about that movie was Paul Giamatti.
That entire damn movie hung on that one line about merlot.
No one has seen Cake (only festival goers) is that the point being made?
Sandra Bullock being 95% naked in The Proposal made the nomination worth it.
NSFW ish
[24.media.tumblr.com]
Oops.
I thought <code> worked here. My mistake.
Didn’t Ricky Gervais get nominated for Derek too? That’s ridiculous. How are people not seeing through his bullshit?
He didn’t go full retard, gotta give him that.
I tried to watch Derek, it did not last.
Stop calling Cake mediocre. The term is “somewhat above average.”
And let me add, Reba McIntyre was very good in that steaming pile of crap TV show she was in. Just because the show sucked does not mean she was the reason.
I liked that show good family comedy
I love Reba. But that’s a different conversation
Reba deserved it
The Big Bang Theory/Jim Parsons – every nomination
He’s not acting!
Precious – Best Date Movie 2009
More than Cusack in High Fidelity? Nooooooo