The Teen Tournament On ‘Jeopardy!’ Ended With A Rare Sudden Death Tiebreaker

The Teen Tournament is the off-brand cereal to normal Jeopardy!‘s Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but the week-long event, which mercifully ended on Friday, came to an exiting conclusion. After correctly answering the rare Final Jeopardy question that didn’t make me scratch my head like an oaf in a Looney Tunes cartoon, dueling 17 year olds Jeff Xie and Alan Koolik both had $54,200.
“I knew that I had to get the Final Jeopardy! clue right, and when Alan also gave the correct answer, my jaw dropped because I knew we were tied,” said Jeff Xie. “When the tiebreaker category – the Civil War – was announced, I was excited because history is a strength of mine. When I saw ‘Shiloh,’ I knew the answer, and the rest, quite fittingly, was history.” (Via)
“Quite fittingly.” BRING BACK LEONARD.
teen tournament is a gross abomination… the only just outcome was to have both lose…
It’s sort of bullshit that the majority of the answers are so easy. These kids are goddamned brilliant and it’s almost insulting to them.
Wait that is how it ends? That’s like ending a soccer game with penalty kicks!
I agree. They needed some sort of duel. Mind bullets!
Why does that 17 year old Chinese kid have the voice of a Smurf? I just wanted him to yell “AND YOUR MOTHER’S A WHORE, TREBEK!”
Should’ve had them fight to the death. They’ve proved that their masters of the intellectual realm, now they must demonstrate their mastery of the physical.
physical?
pfffft.. did you even see that sweater?
@stevehandjobs I don’t know. Alan looks like a complete wimp. I think Jeff kung fu’s his ass.
Why hasn’t someone made a boxing chess type show? I’d watch the hell out of that. Box for 2 minutes then answer trivia for 3 and repeat. The closest thing I can think of was that extreme karaoke show.
Can we just have it as 4 or 5 questions? You get an answer correct you get to hit the other guy, you get it wrong and he gets to hit you twice. After a set number of questions if both people are still standing then you go to roshambo
Sorry, the correct response was “exciting conclusion”. That’s okay Josh, you retain control of the board.
Though I only watched a few days of the tourney this year I did catch both the final episodes. I was rooting for Jeff from his first game, I think it was the suit, and watching Alex show him how to wear his sleeves the right way at the very very end of the show when they are all standing around. I mean think about it. That kid will always wear a suit right and he can tell people how Alex Freaking Trebek showed him how.
I found the end to be very exciting, especially since you can see Jeff working it all out in his head as the totals came down. Though I think the Civil War question really caught Alan off guard. I don’t think he even realized he should have tried to buzz in til it was way too late. And poor poor Cooper. I couldn’t tell if Alex was giving him encouragement or dogging him in that first match.
Last thing, sorry I really like Jeopardy. I would probably read a daily post about it. Anyway, I like to play a little game when you are given the Final Jeopardy category, I pre-guess my answer (or question actually) based on the category. Sometimes its really easy or general to do, US Presidents, State Capitals, Academy Award Winners, Awards & Honors, stuff like that where you have some built in odds. And sometimes the categories are way to broad to really narrow it down, but I always make a guess. I’ve gotten it right a few times, and my wife a few times more than me, but I am proud to say I nailed this one! Nobel Peace Prize! I didn’t recall that coming up during any of the games I watched, and it is Teen Jeopardy so I figured it would be something obvious and easy. Its a fun little game, try it yourself next time you watch an episode and feel like a badass when you get it right.
The teen tournament questions are marginally tougher than the kid week questions, it’s basically giving these guys free money.