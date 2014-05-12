The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Appeared On Oprah In 1990. It Was Amazing. Watch.

From The Uncanny Brett White on Tumblr:
In 1990, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” to promote their Pizza Hut album, “Coming Out of Their Shells.” My mom recorded it on a VHS tape for me, and labeled it “TURTLES ON OPRAH.” That VHS tape sat in my entertainment center for over a decade, before getting popped into a VCR one evening in high school when me and my friends were bored. […]
As far as I know, no other copy of this exists. I have never found it online, and all I’ve seen on YouTube is a video of the final ten minutes, with a warped aspect ratio. I digitized this around 2003 to put on VCD’s for my friends. I just discovered the file. I just uploaded it to YouTube.
I cannot stress this enough: This video is incredible. It’s everything you think it could be and more. I mean, our jumping off point is “humans in Ninja Turtle costumes appeared on Oprah 25 years ago to promote an album sponsored by Pizza Hut.” There is no way it could be anything less than spectacular.
But don’t take my word for it. Here, look.
That is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles performing the song “Coming Out of Our Shells,” from the album Coming Out of Their Shells, which, yes, I owned, and will discuss no further except to note that “Tubin” was my favorite song and I had terrific taste in music. If you would like to know more about this album, and the nationwide tour that accompanied it to help extract every dollar from every parent in America, I recommend visiting its Wikipedia page:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out Of Their Shells is a live musical tour that occurred in 1990 starting August 17. It was endorsed and sponsred by Pizza Hut. The very first showing of the tour was broadcast live on Pay-Per-View. A VHS recording of the broadcast was made available, as was a soundtrack. The tour is generally lambasted for its terrible costumes and wafer-thin plot. The band featured Donatello on keys, Leonardo on bass guitar, Michaelangelo on guitar/lead vocals & Raphael on drums/percussion/tenor saxophone/vocals. Guest vocalist include Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and The Shredder.
The Wiki page is also loaded with errors from the show and commentary like “Shredder sings a song called ‘I Hate Music.’ Wrap your head around that one,” so yeah, spend a few minutes there at some point today.
Ladies and gentleman, the 1990s.
The first part of the show is mostly just Oprah interviewing the Turtles and lobbing them softballs so they can trot out stock answers about why they’re performing now, and why they don’t have their weapons, and blah blah blah. The important thing here is that at one point Michaelangelo — who, again, just so we’re clear, is actually a grown man who was hired to speak like an old person’s image of a 16-year-old from California — says to Oprah, “YO, BABY. WHAT HAPPENIN?” He said “YO BABY” to Oprah. People have been killed for less. By Oprah. Probably!
Please do not sue or kill me, Oprah.
So Oprah and the Turtles are talking about music and pizza or whatever, and then she goes to this kid, who (a) has a rat tail/mullet combo hairstyle and is wearing what appears to be a faded denim dress shirt because he is THE MOST 90S PERSON TO EVER LIVE, and (b) promptly states that he just wants to see them fight. This will become a theme. Also, he is my best friend now.
Next Shredder comes out and starts promoting the tour dates under the guise of making threats. “I’ll be following you, Turtles. You can’t get away. I’ll be there in Detroit, and Cincinnati, and Miami, and…” Whatever. Fine.
The real story here is the lady on the left who does
not
give
a
sh*t
about Shredder and his whole deal. Just delightful. I think she might have yawned at one point.
April O’Neill joins them on stage and things proceed to get awkward. How awkward, you ask. Well, try this on for size: Oprah, in front of an audience filled with children, essentially asks her if she’s f*cking one of the Turtles. That’s not a joke, either. Oprah literally asks if she’s romantically involved with one of them, then follows it up with a question about interspecies dating as Michaelangelo and Raphael (who sounds disturbingly like Bob Odenkirk, btw) paw at her. It’s … it’s very disturbing.
SPEAKING OF DISTURBING, here’s a fully-grown woman who showed up to the taping in a Ninja Turtle costume and happily told Oprah Winfrey — ON TELEVISION — that she likes to wear Ninja Turtle underwear on her head. It takes a lot to be the weirdest part of a video about people in turtle costumes promoting an album sponsored by a pizza chain, but congrats, milady, you have succeeded.
Now we go to the Q&A, where Oprah lets the children ask the Turtles whatever innocent, childlike query that pops into their heads. A sampling:
- “Where are your weapons?”
- “If you don’ t have your weapons today, how can you fight somebody?”
- “Who built their weapons?”
- “I like when they fight.”
Perfect. Also, at one point a chubby kid gets on the microphone and says “I have your soundtrack” and when the Turtles and Oprah ask him if he “digs it,” he shakes his head no. Lesson: Always give children live microphones. ALWAYS.
Anyway, then Oprah dances with Donatello. THE END.
Watch this video.
Oh my god. I spent YEARS looking for this. I was beginning to think it was a myth because I couldn’t even find evidence that it even existed at all and that I made the whole thing up. This has just validated my childhood. All the missing pieces have been found.
Even seeing stills of that video makes me overwhelmingly embarrassed to be a white person who lived during the 90’s. Like, “curl into a ball and cry” embarrassed.
Kudos for watching that whole thing.
Watching the opening credits of that Oprah show seriously made me wonder how society wasn’t completely wiped out in 1990. Good sweet lord that year was the confluence of all things disgusting.
Shredder sings a song called “I Hate Music”. I didn’t know he was a fan of The Replacements.
When Oprah someday passes on, I hope someone has the good sense to include a clip from this on the memorial reel.
And includes a notable mention for Gary and Minge, no doubt.
Some of them went on to have solo careers:
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
This still looks much better than the new movie.
constant noise. constant.
also, “they’re not white or black. they’re green!”
This is the high water mark of Oprah’s career.
I rented the VHS tape of their Pizza Power tour as a kid.
Like the kids in Oprah’s audience, I was very disappointing in the lack of weapons, fighting, and violence in general.
To this day, the best concert I’ve ever attended. Also, Pizza Power or GTFO.
Man, the turtles were unstoppable during the late 80’s to early 90’s. Then the Power Rangers came along and extinguished that candle flame with a roundhouse kick.
My mom taped this for me on VHS as well back in the day. I remember going to Pizza Hut to get the cassette tape for the “Coming Out of Our Shells” song recordings.
…fuck, I’m kinda old.
Do you still have the tape? I’ve been trying to find someone who has this on VHS and wouldn’t mind getting it professionally digitized. The YouTube copy is heavily, heavily compressed.
I was 5 when I was at the Coming Out of Their Shell tour in Mobile, AL in 1990. I enjoyed it because I was a mark for anything Ninja Turtles at that point in time. For that reason I’ll never re-watch any of the performances.
Taped the PPV when I was a kid and watched it probably 12 years ago, it is some how more awful than this Oprah appearance. Splinter sang a song about skipping stones and even though Shredder hated music, he somehow used music to “shell shock” the turtles. I couldn’t make it through the whole thing.
Also…leg warmers?!
Am I mistaken or did Raphael call Oprah “Ope” at around the 8 minute mark? This video is everything
And they were literally “out if their shells” too. I mean… They didn’t have any shells.
“And if ya got a problem with Donnie-T then you’re gonna have a big motherfucking problem with little ol’ me.” -Splinter ftw
Say what you will, but this dudes had some range. Not many groups can pull off half-baked stadium rock and ersatz New Jack Swing tunes.
Thank you, Danger.
Can’t believe I dragged my parents to this live show.
As did I. That was the first “concert” I ever went to.