The Ten Worst TV Episodes of 2010

We’re running out of time for year-end lists! That means it’s time for one more entry from Josh Kurp, Warming Glow’s Listmaker-in-Chief, about the absolute worst TV episodes to air this year.

In order to keep every entry from being an E! or TLC reality show, Josh limited the selections to scripted TV. There are some ballsy selections here that I don’t necessarily agree with, so be sure to direct your outrage at him. We welcome your selections in the comments.

10. “Pilot,” Outlaw

We’re all in agreement that Jimmy Smits should probably just go away for a while, right? While I liked his character on Dexter, he was apart of the show’s weakest season; ditto with The West Wing, where he played Matt Santos for two seasons. Since leaving NYPD Blue in 1998, he’s appeared in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Jane Austen Book Club, Cane (13 episodes), and most recently, Outlaw, which ran for eight episodes before being yanked off the air.

In the show’s first episode, Smits quits his job as a Supreme Court Justice to fight for the little guys at his own law firm. It was all downhill from there. Actual line of dialogue: “I sleep like a baby, though for you I’d be willing to make an exception.” You’re out of order; this whole show is out of order! (I’ll bet someone actually said something like that on Outlaw, too).

9. “The Greatest Story Ever D’ohed,” The Simpsons

Yes, I still watch The Simpsons, and yes, I know the show hasn’t been good since season eight. Says you. The quality has dropped over the years, but the Simpsons is still capable of an episode as funny as anything on TV—it’s just doesn’t happen very often, and it certainly didn’t happen with “The Greatest Story Ever D’ohed.” It contains every reason people don’t like the show: the family going to an exotic location (Israel), a repeated plot (Ned getting pissed at Homer), an overreliance on a celebrity (Sacha Baron Cohen), and lame pop culture gags (Transformers?). Not even a reference to my beloved Carolina Panthers could save a Simpsons episode somehow worse than “Bart to the Future.”