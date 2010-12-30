The Ten Worst TV Episodes of 2010

We’re running out of time for year-end lists! That means it’s time for one more entry from Josh Kurp, Warming Glow’s Listmaker-in-Chief, about the absolute worst TV episodes to air this year.
In order to keep every entry from being an E! or TLC reality show, Josh limited the selections to scripted TV. There are some ballsy selections here that I don’t necessarily agree with, so be sure to direct your outrage at him. We welcome your selections in the comments.
10. “Pilot,” Outlaw
We’re all in agreement that Jimmy Smits should probably just go away for a while, right? While I liked his character on Dexter, he was apart of the show’s weakest season; ditto with The West Wing, where he played Matt Santos for two seasons. Since leaving NYPD Blue in 1998, he’s appeared in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Jane Austen Book Club, Cane (13 episodes), and most recently, Outlaw, which ran for eight episodes before being yanked off the air.
In the show’s first episode, Smits quits his job as a Supreme Court Justice to fight for the little guys at his own law firm. It was all downhill from there. Actual line of dialogue: “I sleep like a baby, though for you I’d be willing to make an exception.” You’re out of order; this whole show is out of order! (I’ll bet someone actually said something like that on Outlaw, too).
9. “The Greatest Story Ever D’ohed,” The Simpsons
Yes, I still watch The Simpsons, and yes, I know the show hasn’t been good since season eight. Says you. The quality has dropped over the years, but the Simpsons is still capable of an episode as funny as anything on TV—it’s just doesn’t happen very often, and it certainly didn’t happen with “The Greatest Story Ever D’ohed.” It contains every reason people don’t like the show: the family going to an exotic location (Israel), a repeated plot (Ned getting pissed at Homer), an overreliance on a celebrity (Sacha Baron Cohen), and lame pop culture gags (Transformers?). Not even a reference to my beloved Carolina Panthers could save a Simpsons episode somehow worse than “Bart to the Future.”
His name was not just Christian. It was Christian SHEPHERD. Ugh.
Any episode of The Office that had Kathy Bates on it could have qualified for this list.
Lost ruled. Still rules.
If you replace the Lost finale with the season finale of The Walking Dead, then I’m cool with this list.
I have no respect for people who bitch about slideshows and multi-page posts unless they also write letters to television stations complaining about the existence commercials or run down the street yelling at buses that have ads on the side of them.
Honestly, I get the criticism of the Lost finale. And I do think it could’ve been better. But I’m still glad they went for emotional payoff instead of exposition. And a less-than-stellar finale doesn’t ruin the rest of the series for me.
I’m surprised you’ve actually seen these episodes considering you like to brag about not watching tv shows. In a list of particularly bad episodes, mentioning EVERY episode of Detroit 1-8-7 and that other abomination smacks of “well considering the casts these are the kinds of shows that just can’t be good.”
Thanks for spoiling the ending of lost, butthead. jk – I actually was ok with the ending, but my wife hated it.
That Two and a Half Men episode sounded positively riotous. Time to give those boys a look.
How dare you! I don’t watch her likely really shitty show, but Angie Harmon is a fucking goddess. If she thought that fucking Jason Sehorn was a good idea, then I’ve got to have a chance!
Those of us with a 3-handle in our age learned about 187’s meaning from EZE and MC Ren.
The Britney ep of Glee was the only one I did like. Heather Morris is the only one on that show that can really dance.
Outsourced is quality programming. You are just as offensive to just as many people, you just try to disguise it in hipster glibness to make it ok.
Sasha Baron Cohen on Simpsons was the worst guest spot ever. His character rambled on like a fucking retard trying to pass it off as funny.
wait till you see family guy “it’s a trap.”
granted, they preface the movie by calling it a piece of shit they mailed in.
Lost Finale — Seudo-religious bullshit ends a perfectly decent hour of television.
Yeah Lost ended pretty much the same way for me. Several of my friends and I pointing and laughing at the level of schlock they were trying to pass off as High Drama and “magic.”
I’m sorry Patty but it didn’t even add up on a pure emotional level. Why the hell was Sayid with Shannon? IT CONFOUNDS EVERY ASPECT OF THE BRAIN!
And that’s when I knew I would never watch another minute of network drama for the rest of my life.
I loved the pitch for Outlaw. A justice goes back to practice for the powerless is pretty cool. But within ten seconds of the pilot I wanted to set Conan O’Brien (whom I adore) on fire for letting his production company make that abortion of a show.
If we talk about the worst episodes in perspective to the baseline, The Two and a Half Men episode doesn’t suck so bad because all episodes suck and the finale of Boardwalk Empire has to be called out. That was Sopranos-level disappointing, and really left a bad taste in my mouth after a great season.
I cannot get on board with your Scrubs hate.
If you think that “Something, Something, Something, Dark Side” was a bad Family Guy episode, wait until you see their latest Star Wars episode “It’s a Trap.” You could tell that it was going to be bad from the start when Peter said “Alright, let’s just get through with this” and the opening prologue had Seth MacFarlane basically telling the audience that he didn’t want to do it, that FOX made him do it and that most of the jokes were written by assistants and a FedEx guy who thought Stewie was Steve. I wished that I had never bought that DVD when I was finished with it.
Also, I’ve watched every single episode of The Event, and I will NOT be watching after the hiatus. I have paid attention, even rewatched an episode or two, and I quite frankly cannot figure out what the FUCK is going on.
“Magic Twanger” comes from a Saturday morning children’s show called “The Buster Brown Show” ( a children’s shoe company). It was uttered by a villanous puppet named “Froggy”. The show was from the ’50’s, so if that is a sexual reference, that is a pretty big stretch going a long way back.
You do know its ok to mention The Walking Dead right? No offense I know sometimes you have to be hush hush on mass fan boy honey pots, but it’s cool. Besides that awesome list.
I also agree with the fact of any episode of The office with Kathy Bates. Scratch that. I mean every episode of The Office season 4 and Up.
“…it just wasn’t worth spending even 40 minutes a week…suspending enough belief that I could imagine adorable Hal Holbrook as the show’s villain.”
Two words: “Capricorn One”. He pulls it off.
WHAT!? Something, Something Dark Side wasn’t awful. It was funny.
I think charlie is sooooo cute on two and a half men. I’ll take him on the piano anytime!
I laughed when I saw “The End” make it to number one. I have such mixed feelings about that conclusion. Sure it resonated emotionally, but for a show that builds up all these questions and hardly answers a thing, you become jaded seeing your favorite couples “remember” each other while Michael Giacchino’s score kicks in. In the end, I felt cheated and offended. I don’t think I can trust another high-concept ensemble show again.
And I don’t care if you bring in a dog and make it do something cute, I will not be toyed with emotionally, Darlton!!!
You completely misused what Damon said, he was saying you can be honest about your opinions and still be a fan of a franchise. Care to point out where he said HP and Lost were no good?
They were making up Lost as they went along. There was no way they were going to reconcile the first five seasons. That should have been obvious after the time travel crap, but especially after they introduced Dogan and the temple at the friggin’ start of season 6. I can’t believe I wasted 100 hours of my life on this POS.
Hawthorne
RTH, I couldn’t have said it better myself. Does everybody have to be politically correct? Maybe, If I reviewed your life. I would be bored to death
I’m with the other posters, why bag on Braff and Scrubs? That show was FANTASTIC! And to the ‘Lost’ guy… ‘Deathly Hallows’ followed the book very closely. So screw him! :)
I disagree. Rizzoli and Isles was pretty good overall. Worth giving a second season a look see. As for Jimmy Smits, I don’t think you should have included his performance on West Wing. I think he did a good job there. I’d rather watch reruns of West Wing with him in them than most of the shows on TV now.
If you had watched more episodes of “Two and a Half Men”, maybe you would be qualified to judge it, and not say something stupid like “it’s a TERRIBLE show”. Unless all the other people are stupid (hell, it’s the most popular sitcom on TV), and you are the only one with sense.
That said, I will agree that the masturbation episode was THE WORST of the whole series, and probably does belong on your list. I think we have to blame the writers for the deterioration since the last season – there must be some little hairy-palmed prick that needs to be kicked out (of the writers pool).
Anybody watch the finale of “Persons Unknown”? It was supposed to be a one-season miniseries, and at the end of each episode we were promised “In the end all will be revealed.” Well at the end NOTHING was revealed, and it was set up for a second season – which will never happen because the ratings were so bad.