‘The Terror’ Season 2 Trailer Explores The Horrors Of Internment Camps

Looking for another period drama full of real-life horror now that Chernobyl is over? Say hello to The Terror. Season one of the AMC anthology series was an out-of-nowhere masterpiece (and my favorite show of 2018), and season two looks just as good. The setting from the Arctic in the 1840s to a Japanese internment camp during World War II; also, instead of Tuunbaq, there are now “shape-shifting spirits.” And George Takei! But mostly “shape-shifting spirits.”

“We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment,” The Terror showrunner Alexander Woo previously said about the new season (I can’t possibly imagine what he’s referring to). “The prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.” Here’s more from AMC:

The second season of The Terror, co-created and executive-produced by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla), will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific. The second season will also once again be executive-produced by filmmaker Ridley Scott.

The Terror: Infamy, which also stars Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, and Shingo Usami, premieres on AMC on August 12. Catch up on season one now.