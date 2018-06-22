‘The Terror’ Is Setting Sail For Another Time Period In Season 2

AMC

The Terror (one of the best shows of 2018) is finally leaving the Arctic. The AMC series, which followed the doomed souls aboard the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in its first season, has officially been renewed for season two, which will be set during World War II and “center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific,” according to a press release.

Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) are the co-creators, with Woo also serving as showrunner.

“I’m deeply honored to be telling a story set in this extraordinary period,” said Woo. “We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment. And the prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.” Borenstein added, “As a history-buff and genre geek (not to mention a conscious American today), it’s clear that truth is always scarier than fiction. This season of The Terror uses as its setting one of the darkest, most horrific moments in our nation’s history. The Japanese-American internment is a blemish on the nation’s conscience — and one with dire resonance to current events. I’m thrilled that AMC is giving us the chance to use that darkness as the inspiration for what I hope will be a trenchant, terrifying season of TV.”

The Terror season two debuts in 2019 (an increasingly stacked year for TV), which gives you plenty of time to watch (or re-watch) season one.