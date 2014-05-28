Here’s The Trailer For Belle Knox’s Porn Reality Show, ‘The Sex Factor’

05.28.14

Not too long ago we told you about a new show called The Sex Factor. It’s a show that features porn stars judging wannabe porn stars on how well they bang it out on camera, and the winner gets a million dollars. Additionally, the winner also gets to do a scene with Duke porn star Belle Knox, so there’s that.

Today, we get to see a glimpse of the show with this new trailer, and it’s pretty much what you’d expect from porn stars when they aren’t naked. You actually get to see them talk and interact. It’s fascinating. Let’s watch!

The trailer is filled with hilarity. Just look at the names when the phone app pops up. This alone will make me give this show a shot.

sex factor app cap

