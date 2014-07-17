The Trailer For Tommy Wiseau’s New Sitcom Is Like An Acid Trip Orgy Gone Horribly Wrong

Tommy Wiseau has a brand new trailer out for his The Neighbors sitcom project, which he’s been working on for the past five years or so. According to the YouTube description, “Ricky Rick is throwing a T.W. underwear party in his friend Troy’s apartment.” I assume Tommy Wiseau is supposed to be the “Ricky Rick” character, despite the fact that he and the woman who comes to his apartment door (numbered 420, subtly duly noted) are displaying underwear with Wiseau’s name on it and the young lady in question name drops his website. I guess that’s supposed to be meta?
Anyway, here’s the plot description from The Neighbors website, which was a static image and I’m not retyping this crap:
OK, I lied, I will type some of it out only to highlight these two back to back sentences:
The character of Princess Penelope creates a commotion after she witnesses the ghost of her uncle Prince Charles. It is a fresh and humorous look at human behavior through different points of view.
I have a feeling this “sitcom” is going to make The Room look like Scorsese in comparison. If you’re wondering when and where you can catch this masterpiece, it’s apparently coming out in September on “Comedy TV.” I googled Comedy TV and it redirects to some bullcrappy entertainment website, so your guess is as good as mine.
Here’s the original 2009 trainer for The Neighbors, to refresh your memory:
I like to think that Tommy Wiseau is simply trying to make his own film and tv version of The King in Yellow to drive as many people insane as possible. It’s not any more ridiculous than assuming he’s actually trying to make something good.
Still better than the Jami Gertz Neighbors that ABC foisted on us.
The series was going to be about a fat, pot-smoking schlub and his hot wife and infant child whose lives are disrupted when a fraternity moves in next door.
But then Tommy Wiseau (you can’t spell “Wiseau” without “WISE”) decided nobody would want to watch that.
No…words…should have sent…Tommy Wiseau…
GOD DAMMIT AGAIN WITH THE THROWING THE FOOTBALL!!!!! KNOCK IT THE FUCK OFF TOMMY, NOBODY DOES THAT!!!!
Yup, this is Tommy Wiseau alright.
Also, Greg Sestero’s tell-some book The Disaster Artist is a great read, for those who love/have seen/don’t understand the fuck they just watched The Room.
This is amazing.
holy shit that music on the second one.
This…I can’t…No…NoNoNoNoNo…There can’t really be an explana…No one really wou…Why…Why, God, Why?
That’s it, I’m officially throwing the internet away, this can’t really be real, I mean…-
Oh hi, Mark.
Wiseau should have remade “Seinfeld” and cast himself as Kramer.
“OH HAI, Jerry!”
well that’s,uh,something.
The Synopsis:
Charlie is the super of an apartment building.
The Plot:
How is his sex life?
YOU’RE TEARING ME APART!!!!
Better question is who gave that man an existence?