The Trailer For Tommy Wiseau’s New Sitcom Is Like An Acid Trip Orgy Gone Horribly Wrong

News & Culture Writer
07.17.14 16 Comments

Tommy Wiseau has a brand new trailer out for his The Neighbors sitcom project, which he’s been working on for the past five years or so. According to the YouTube description, “Ricky Rick is throwing a T.W. underwear party in his friend Troy’s apartment.” I assume Tommy Wiseau is supposed to be the “Ricky Rick” character, despite the fact that he and the woman who comes to his apartment door (numbered 420, subtly duly noted) are displaying underwear with Wiseau’s name on it and the young lady in question name drops his website. I guess that’s supposed to be meta?

Anyway, here’s the plot description from The Neighbors website, which was a static image and I’m not retyping this crap:

neighbors-synopsis

OK, I lied, I will type some of it out only to highlight these two back to back sentences:

The character of Princess Penelope creates a commotion after she witnesses the ghost of her uncle Prince Charles. It is a fresh and humorous look at human behavior through different points of view.

I have a feeling this “sitcom” is going to make The Room look like Scorsese in comparison. If you’re wondering when and where you can catch this masterpiece, it’s apparently coming out in September on “Comedy TV.” I googled Comedy TV and it redirects to some bullcrappy entertainment website, so your guess is as good as mine.

Here’s the original 2009 trainer for The Neighbors, to refresh your memory:

(Via Splitsider)

Around The Web

TAGSthe neighborsTHE ROOMTOMMY WISEAU

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP