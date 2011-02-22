TV Gourmet: How to Make Milk Steak and Four Other Pop Culture Meals

When I first saw the “Simpsons” episode “Homer the Heretic” (9F01), I wasn’t interested in skipping church, like Homer does in protest of waking up early on Sundays; instead, I wanted to make his Space Age Out of This World Moon Waffles (also, I’m Jewish, so yeah). So one day, my girlfriend, Nadia, who took all the pictures for this post, and I decided to make them, along with meals from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “30 Rock,” and “How I Met Your Mother.”
(We tried making a Flaming HOMER, but forgot to remember that some alcohols won’t catch on fire, which is to say our concoction of liquor, amaretto, rum, and children’s cough syrup didn’t work. Next time, though.)
On the following pages, I explain how to make TV’s most unholy food creations, AKA: How to Get Really Fat Really Quick.
Chibs’ Jameson Juice Box
1. empty juice box
2. glue Jameson label on juice box
3. pour Jameson into empty juice box
4. enjoy Jameson juice box
@upstate underdog
That’s the same as my Buster’s Juice Box recipe, except replace Jameson with “Mother’s Grape Juice”
I think you and the folks at Epic Meal Time need to get together and start working together.
**Throws away recipe for MILF steak**
Sorry, Mom.
For the Flaming Moe, use Bacardi 151, add it last so it floats ever so slightly on top, use a lighter and voi-fucking-la, fire.
The milk steak is only good when it’s boiled hard
One time we attempted to make the Tootsie Roll, the drink of choice of Ted Mozby’s mystery Halloween woman, The Slutty Pumpkin. Root beer + Kahlua. HORRIBLE.
Tomacco
1. hollow out tomato
2. stuff with chewing tobacco
@UU – do I eat that or smoke it?
Neither, just chew it then spit.
“I don’t know what it was, but fire made it good.”
Ed’s Special Sauce from Good Burger
Chupaqueso. Granted, webcomic not TV but so, so good.
[www.schlockmercenary.com]
I’d love to see Ross’ turkey sandwich from Friends, I always wondered if the moistmaker phenomenon was legit.
Next recipe to tackle: The Larry David sandwich – [www.youtube.com]
@ Mel – not surprising at all, since Kahlua makes anything/everything horrible. Nasty stuff tastes like sun block.
you gotta make the Twinkie Wiener Sandwich from UHF where Weird Al grilled sliced the top of a twinkie to split it into a hotdog bun, put a hotdog in it and topped it with cheez wiz
You used recipes from The Simpsons and you didn’t include the Good Morning Burger? FAIL.
Hot Ham Water. Thank me later.
There’s always money in the Banana Stand.
Parks and Rec – Meat Tornado
We’re going to do a Pt. II, so the suggestions are helpful. There are certain things we wanted to make, but weren’t able to, largely because we didn’t have the right equipment (Cornballer). Keep ’em coming.
I had the Brunch Burger at Five Napkin Burger on Sunday. It WAS the “Good Morning Burger:” 10 oz burger topped with cheese, special sauce, ham, and a fried egg. So delicious.
The Luther from the Boondocks, duh.
[www.youtube.com]
If you’re riffing on Simpsons meals, there’s one you can’t avoid:
Lobsters stuffed with tacos.
there is a movie I saw a few years back that had a chocolate milkshake recipe. I can’t remember the name of the movie but part of the ingredients involved one cup and two low self esteemed females.
SNL’s Taco Town taco.
“Taco Time” taco is: A crunchy all beef taco smothered in nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special Southwestern sauce; wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a layer of re-fried beans in between; wrapped in a savory corn tortilla with a middle layer of Monterrey jack cheese; wrapped in a deep fried gordita shell smeared with a layer of special ‘guacomolito’ sauce; wrapped in a corn husk filled with pico de gallo; wrapped in an authentic Parisian crepe filled with egg, gruyere, sausage and portobello mushrooms; wrapped in a Chicago-style, deep-dish, meat lover’s pizza; rolled up in a blueberry pancake; dipped in batter and deep fried until it’s golden brown; and served in a commemorative tote bag filled with spicy vegetarian chili.
Haters be hatin’. Well done, Josh and Nadia.
@suckhole, yeah, the moistmaker is legit, it’s spectacular
1) Homer’s meal due to Marge’s worship of Gamblor – Cloves, Tom Collins Mix, Frozen Pie Crust.
2) and just for giggles – one my buddy invented. The Cadbury Egg Omelet. (not as gross as it sounds). Melt butter in a pan, then melt cadbury eggs in the butter. Pour over vanilla bean ice cream.
Also, for the flaming Homer – pour 151 on the top and it will burn.
whoops been said. missed that.
Married with Children’s Toaster Leavings.
Baby, i’d like to learn how to get a stew goin’, Carl Weathers from Arrested Development style.
I would say Skittlebrau if someone hadn’t already tested it with various beers.
[www.skittlebrauproject.com]
Liz Lemon made Beef Stew using Cheddar Cheese instead of water.
As mentioned above the milk steak should be boiled over hard and the jellybeans should be served raw.
Rachel’s Meat Trifle from Friends.
Some movie I watched had a recipe for Prairie Butter; boiled bone marrow from the femurs of your victims, yeah, I watch bad movies…..
@MP: “Rachel’s Meat Trifle” was that the episode she got pregnant?
Every recipe listed in the comments tastes like Grandma.
chutney squishee? Marge’s butterscotch chicken?
Who’s up for Brak’s Three-Egg Omelette?
Let’s try that again. Who’s up for Brak’s Three-HAM Omelette?
@ Otto Man
The most expensive food stuffed with the second most expensive.
@ skeeball
I’ve always wanted to try that, but didn’t want to waste any of the three ingredients (hot dog, Twinkie and spray cheese), on something that probably isn’t very good. However, the three things seperately are the essentials of the bachelor life-style.
On another note: Liz Lemon’s Beef Stew (substitute water with cheese)
@ Lobster
Crap, read all of the comments first. Sorry The Mutt.
Mayonegg!
Banger in the mouth? Dead dove in a bag?
KCF Shredders (definitely MUST include a How Stella Got Her Groove Back action figure) [www.funnyordie.com]
What about Sunny’s Wine in a Can?