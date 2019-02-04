Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone is getting a ton of hype ahead of its April Fool’s Day release, and CBS took its broadcasting duties of Super Bowl 53 to add a little more juice to the conversation.

CBS took some ad time out on its own network to give an extended teaser of the show, which Us and Get Out director Peele will host. The ad showed an empty Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, suddenly without the Super Bowl festivities clearly happening while it aired.

Peele’s narrative asked people to question what they think they know.

Witness an empty space filled with thousands of screaming people,” Peele said as banners fell and a souvenir soda falls in an empty grandstand. “A man, both nowhere and everywhere at the same time answers our new questions. The unthinkable is the expected.”

Peele then walks on the field and walks toward an end zone.

“When truth is not the truth,” Peele says, stepping into frame as the picture warps once more. “What dimension are you even in?”

It’s a lot to take in, and maybe a bit too heavy for football fans just hoping to see some points in the game. But those eager to get weird on CBS after a long layoff of Twilight Zone will certainly be geeked to know the show intends to be just as weird and mysterious as its original run.