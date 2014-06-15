The Tywin Lannister Guide To Parenting

#Game of Thrones
Tywin Lannister is blessed with abilities that few men possess. He’s blessed to belong to one of the most powerful families in the kingdoms, and he’s still blessed with his health. What has he done with these blessings? He’s taught us a lot about how to be a dad, and today being Father’s Day, let’s have a look at these most terrifying of Game of Thrones parental lessons. (This is not a space to talk about tonight’s episode, by the way.)

1. Give all your heart-to-heart speeches while gutting an animal…

tywin speechtywin speech 2tywin speech 3

2. …or over your grandchild’s corpse.

tywin wise king

3. The family that drinks together, stays together.

4. Bad mouth your in-laws.

tywin roberttywin robert 2tywin robert 3tywin robert 4

5. Don’t give your children special treatment.

tywin tyrion deathtywin tyrion death 2

6. Don’t just help your kids — help them in the most dramatic way possible.

tywin wontywin won 2tywin won 3tywin won 4

7. Teach them to respect the family name.

lannister name

8. When all else fails, shake dat ass.

tywin-dance-gottywin-dat-asss

