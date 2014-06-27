‘The View’ Just Cleaned House And Whoopi Goldberg Is The Last Woman Standing

After Barbara Walters retired this May, the dwindling The View co-hosts left just Whoopi Goldberg, longtime co-host Sherri Shepherd, and the recently hired Jenny McCarthy, who had replaced Elizabeth Hasselbeck. There’s been a major shakeup, however, and both Shepherd and McCarthy are out. Here’s both of them acting like it was their idea.

In a statement to The Wrap, Sherri Shepherd writes:

“It’s been seven wonderful years on The View and after careful consideration it is time for me to move on. I am extremely grateful to Barbara Walters and [executive producer] Bill Geddie for giving me the opportunity,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I look forward to the business opportunities that lay ahead for me and I am incredibly grateful to my ‘View’ family and my fans for supporting me on this journey.”

Meanwhile Jenny McCarthy tweeted:

If Sherri goes… I go too. #sisters — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) June 27, 2014

My View will be changing too. As will with many hard working folks. Thanks to everyone at the show for your dedication and an amazing year. — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) June 27, 2014

I’m sure Jenny McCarthy will be just fine since she’s engaged to Donnie Wahlberg who’s bringing in that sweet Wahlburgers money. TMZ on the other hand, is reporting the much more likely story that the two women were given the heave ho.

Our sources say there was a meeting at ABC late Thursday afternoon and they announced Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy were out. Sources tell us executive producer Bill Geddie also will not be coming back. “The View” has been in turmoil since Jenny was hired … it messed up the chemistry on the show. And several sources say there’s a real chance Rosie O’Donnell will be coming back. We’re also told producers are “very interested” in Laila Ali. We’re also told the show is interested in Ross Mathews and Jesse Palmer.

I have no idea who Jesse Palmer is but Rosie O’Donnell and Ross Mathews? Sure why not. They’re missing one vital ingredient, however — the young-ish blonde who expresses pearl-clutching outrage over every damn thing and/or wants to bring back measles to the world. For that role, might I suggest previous guest host Candace Cameron Bure? She did a really good job being mad about Jason Biggs private sex life with his wife and I think she’d fit in just great.