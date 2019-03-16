Viewers who watched “Chokepoint,” last week’s episode of The Walking Dead and thought it was the best episode in years were not alone in their beliefs. The episode, which featured a major showdown between Daryl and Beta, has been hailed by critics and fans alike. In fact, according to IMDB, it’s one of the three highest-rated episodes of the show since the seventh season premiere in October 2016, although fans likewise rewarded Rick’s final episode and the midseason finale with high scores. It’s particularly noteworthy given the fact that the last two seasons typically saw scores in the 6-7 range, rarely going above an eight. Likewise, Rotten Tomatoes gave the episode a 94 percent rating. Fans were fully onboard with the episode, directed by Liesl Tommy.
Did ‘The Walking Dead’ Really Deliver Its Best Episode In Years?
Entertainment Features
03.16.19
