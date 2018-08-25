‘The Walking Dead’ Casts Another Key Figure From The Comic Books

Getty Image

Though there had been some speculation earlier this year that the Whisperers might not even enter into season 9 — or that they’d be skipped altogether — it appears as though that storyline from the comics is coming together, although it does appear that The Walking Dead will handle the departure of Rick Grimes and the open-ended exit of Maggie Rhee before they come into the picture.

In the comics, the Whisperers are a group of survivors who wear the skin of zombies and walk among the dead. We got our first glimpse of The Whisperers in the season 9 trailer, which debuted at this year’s Comic-Con. The Whisperers are are led by Alpha, who has been perfectly cast by Oscar nominee Samantha Morton; Beta, her lieutenant; and Lydia, the young daughter of Alpha.

Though no casting announcement has yet been made for Beta, we do now know that Lydia will be played by Cassady McClincy, who has had roles in Netflix’s Ozark, Love, Simon, and Constantine.