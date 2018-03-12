AMC

As one of the biggest stars on television’s biggest show, Norman Reedus is used to seeing a lot of intense behavior from The Walking Dead fans. We imagine they’re a bit scary when they group up into walker-like hordes, and even individuals can wreak some havoc like when a woman straight up bit Reedus at a convention.

But it’s not all bad. Norman’s got pretty great job security based on the number of ‘If Daryl Dies We Riot’ shirts being bought by his followers. There’s lots of money to be made from hugging your fanbase, too. And you never really know how many people a show like The Walking Dead touches in deeper ways than you can imagine. Take for example the woman in this photo from Norman’s manager Sean Clark, taken at a Walker Stalker convention in London.