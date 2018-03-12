A Hardcore ‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Tattooed A Giant Norman Reedus Signature On Her Head

#The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
03.11.18 2 Comments

AMC

As one of the biggest stars on television’s biggest show, Norman Reedus is used to seeing a lot of intense behavior from The Walking Dead fans. We imagine they’re a bit scary when they group up into walker-like hordes, and even individuals can wreak some havoc like when a woman straight up bit Reedus at a convention.

But it’s not all bad. Norman’s got pretty great job security based on the number of ‘If Daryl Dies We Riot’ shirts being bought by his followers. There’s lots of money to be made from hugging your fanbase, too. And you never really know how many people a show like The Walking Dead touches in deeper ways than you can imagine. Take for example the woman in this photo from Norman’s manager Sean Clark, taken at a Walker Stalker convention in London.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP