‘The Walking Dead’ Went Berserk Over Negan’s Surprising New Look

This week, AMC aired its outstanding Battle of Winterfell episode of The Walking Dead, which ended with one of the most intense sequences the series has ever seen. By the episode’s end, Daryl and the rest of the Hilltop residents were covered in gasoline and essentially trapped between a massive horde of zombies and a wall of fire.

The fire and the gasoline came compliments of both Alpha and her new right-hand man, Negan. I don’t expect Negan will maintain that role for long, especially if Judith is in danger. For now, however, Negan occupies that position, and after having had sex with Alpha, the television version of Negan has done something the comic Negan never did: Don a skin mask. He looks like this now:

AMC

The skin mask accessorizes well with that leather jacket. He looks a little like a demented Joker from some angles, but as revealed in last night’s The Talking Dead, Negan’s skin mask actually derives from a mold of Norman Reedus’ face. Negan is wearing Daryl’s face, although Greg Nicotero intentionally cut a Joker smile into the face.

As one would expect after witnessing Negan in that skin mask, Twitter went berserk during the episode, although no one seems quite convinced that he’s fully turned to the dark side.

The Walking Dead returns on Sunday with what is expected to be an episode that “feels” like a finale.

by:
