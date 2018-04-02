We’re just one more week away from the end of The Walking Dead season 8, and with that the finish of the All Out War arc between Rick and Negan. Will Rick live? Will Negan die? Who knows, but Negan’s chances of survival certainly didn’t improve when Rick left the Hilltop wearing his trusty Murder Coat, a piece of clothing that has seen some messed up s**t and seems impervious to blood stains.
Rick Brought Back His Murder Coat On ‘The Walking Dead’ And Fans Are Loving It
Contributing Writer
04.01.18
Around The Web
TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead
The RX
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album
Steven Hyden 03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With