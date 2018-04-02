AMC

We’re just one more week away from the end of The Walking Dead season 8, and with that the finish of the All Out War arc between Rick and Negan. Will Rick live? Will Negan die? Who knows, but Negan’s chances of survival certainly didn’t improve when Rick left the Hilltop wearing his trusty Murder Coat, a piece of clothing that has seen some messed up s**t and seems impervious to blood stains.

Studies have shown that whenever Rick puts on his brown jacket, people are about to die #TheWalkingDead — jessica ♡ (@iIIuminescent) April 2, 2018

Rick took off the murder coat after Glenn & Abraham’s deaths… IT. IS. BACK. #TheWalkingDead — #TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) April 2, 2018