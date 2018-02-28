The Walking Lulz: All The Best Memes From ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere

#The Walking Dead
02.28.18 1 week ago

AMC

They swore The Walking Dead‘s mid-season premiere would be a tearjerker, and it feels like they added an extra 20 minutes to the show to squeeze all the crying out of fans that they could. But this is not a place for crying. The Walking Lulz is all about laughing… laughing at the best Walking Dead memes from all across the internet. As usual, enough fans were able to look past the overall sad vibe being put out from this return episode to get some great Carl memes going.

As a testament to the power of Carl’s death and Chandler Riggs’ departure from the show, that topic is pretty much all people wanted to meme about this week. What does Clear Morgan have to do to get some love, rip an actual beating heart right out of somebody’s chest? Oh wait, AMC just did that to us.

