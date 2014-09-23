‘The Walking Dead’ Official Season 5 Trailer Features Rick’s Angry Beard And Carol’s Mud Peel

09.23.14

The Walking Dead is set to return on October 12th, which is Columbus Day weekend, so many of you should a day to recover from the season 5 premiere. We have a fairly good indication that a major character will die early on, and who knows? We may even get a gay character this season, and it may even be Daryl. A day off to celebrate that is surely in order.

What we can positively tell from this trailer, however, is that Rick is angry and in charge again (f*ck yes!), and Carol likes to take care of her face while she’s shootin’ zombies. There will also be a massive explosion.

Source: AMC

