‘The Walking Dead’ Official Season 5 Trailer Features Rick’s Angry Beard And Carol’s Mud Peel

The Walking Dead is set to return on October 12th, which is Columbus Day weekend, so many of you should a day to recover from the season 5 premiere. We have a fairly good indication that a major character will die early on, and who knows? We may even get a gay character this season, and it may even be Daryl. A day off to celebrate that is surely in order.
What we can positively tell from this trailer, however, is that Rick is angry and in charge again (f*ck yes!), and Carol likes to take care of her face while she’s shootin’ zombies. There will also be a massive explosion.
Source: AMC
Story does always seem more focused when they seem more focused. Hopefully, Rick the farmer is gone for good.
Season 5 can’t come quick enough, because there is NOTHING on TV right now.
except for gotham, shield, sleepy hollow, doctor who, drunk history and football.
Yeah, if beast mode Rick truly delivers, it could make season 2 and farmer Rick (almost) worth it. Fingers crossed.
[i.imgur.com]
Looks like Rick
*Puts on glasses*
Is ready to take a bite out of some Caninibals
/ YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH