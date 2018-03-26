AMC

“What is it?” former Kingdommer Dianne asks Maggie at the end of this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Do Not Send Us Astray.” Maggie, contemplative, looks out over the graves of a dozen or so of her people, who have just died in yet another battle with The Saviors, and says a single word, “Cost.”

The utterance harkens back to a speech Negan gave midway through the seventh season. “We survived. We provide security. We bring civilization back to this world. Rules are what make it all work. There is always a cost,” Negan bellowed to The Saviors.

What Maggie must be thinking about as she looks over the newly dead is the cost of this war with The Saviors, and whether all the lost lives have been worth it. Two sets of graves are dug at The Hilltop during this episode, one after the initial battle with the Saviors and a second after wounds and infections killed even more members of The Hilltop. After the first set of graves, Maggie conceded that, for her, it’s all about seeking revenge for the death of Glenn. “I sent Negan that box to make him mad, to lure him here. Because I wanted my husband’s grave to be the last thing he saw. Even if it came at a cost.”

The cost for Maggie is two sets of graves, but for the Alexandrians and their allies, the cost has been much larger: Glenn, Abraham, Carl, most of The Kingdommers, a large number of Hilltoppers, and Jadis’ entire community. “There is always a cost.”