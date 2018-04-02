Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Headed Toward An Anticlimactic Finale?

After 40 episodes and two and a half years, wouldn’t it be ironic if The All Out War ended not with a bang, but a whimper? Or maybe not a whimper, exactly, but a truce? That’s what The Walking Dead seems to be preparing us for with the events in the latest episode, “Still Gotta Mean Something.”

The last 37 episodes have been brutal. Negan murdered Glenn and Abraham, he killed Spencer and Olivia in cold blood. He killed Emmet Carson, he chased away Sherry, and he was basically responsible for the death of Sasha. The Saviors under his command killed Denise, and Tobin, and Benjamin, and countless other Scavengers, Alexandrians, Hilltoppers, Oceansiders, and Kingdommers. Negan has also completely terrorized and humiliated dozens more, including Rick and Daryl. And yet, after all of that, The Walking Dead is not only moving toward a possible armistice but trying to make Negan out to be the “good guy” because he didn’t actually order the deaths of all the Scavengers.

Consider the evidence: Carl’s death was not exactly a call-to-arms. Carl, instead, inspired them all to find peace. “It’s gotta stop. It’s not supposed to be like this. I know it can be better,” he told his father as he lay dying. Since the midseason premiere, characters have been softening left and right. Tara has warmed up to Dwight. Maggie agreed to let some of the Savior hostages fight for The Hilltop. Both Carol and Ezekiel tried to talk Morgan out of killing Gavin, and Carol would not go with Morgan to help him kill the escaped Saviors. Michonne helped convince Enid and Maggie to treat the Savior hostages better. Jadis eased up on Negan and released him, and “good guy” Negan has already made overtures to Rick, asking him to join The Saviors instead of fighting against them.

