Where ‘The Walking Dead’ Stands Six Years After Rick Grimes’ Departure

(Spoilers from AMC’s The Walking Dead will be found below.)

In “Who Are You Now?” The Walking Dead picks up where last week’s episode left off, around six years after what everyone on the show believes was Rick’s death. When the episode opens, Michonne is having a one-sided conversation with Rick at what they believe is his gravesite. “I haven’t given up, and I never will.”

While she speaks, what are essentially the co-leads of the show along with Michonne now — Carol and Daryl — take notice of the small things that continue to make life worth living; a flower in the garden, a nest of birds, or discovering an action figure that looks a lot like Rick Grimes. Both Alexandria and The Kingdom are thriving. We don’t see The Hilltop this week, but we are left with the impression that it’s doing well, although things haven’t been the same since Maggie left (Maggie’s absence remains unexplained).

Some things have changed in the intervening years, however, so let’s take a quick look at where things stand.