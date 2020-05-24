As has become almost routine on AMC’s delightful weekly chat show, Friday Night in the with Morgans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton always bring in someone from the AMC family. A few weeks ago, it was Michael Cudlitz and Sarah Wayne Callies — who revealed the one thing that Andrew Lincoln could not do well — and last week, it was Rhea Seehorn, who talked about the evolution of fan theories on Better Call Saul.

On this week’s episode of Friday Night in with the Morgans, they brought on Samantha Morton, who played Alpha on The Walking Dead. Recall that Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Morton not only shared a lot of scenes together in season ten, but had a disturbing sex scene that prompted a rare sexual content rating for the episode.

Morton is quarantining with her family in Northern England in the “middle of nowhere. Bronte country.” During the episode, a popular topic during quarantine-times came up, specifically how partners across the world now have to cut the hair of their children and significant others. Burton has cut Morgan’s hair, for instance, and Meredith Salenger — who was also in the episode with husband Patton Oswalt — also had to cut his hair. Samantha Morton — who was completely bald as Alpha — hasn’t had to worry about cutting her hair. She’s more concerned with growing her hair out post-The Walking Dead, where they even shaved off her eyebrows.

“I haven’t seen hair on you in two years,” Morgan said to Morton.

“I look like an extra on Falcon Crest, Morton says. “When they shaved my eyebrows off, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s fine. Whoopi Goldberg looks amazing. I do not look fine with no bloody eyebrows at all!”

“Can I say this,” she continued, as she tried to shape her hair. “My hair doesn’t know what it wants to be. It’s sticking up like Elvis, and it doesn’t know if it wants to be curly. I’m just in trouble. If anyone is watching out there has some ideas for Sammy Morton’s hair,” she added. “Please let me know.”

It doesn’t look bad at all!

As for The Walking Dead, Morton misses it. “I miss Georgia. I miss the people. I miss the crew, the cast. I miss my job!” Morton, however, singled out Morgan. “I miss you. Without being rude, there are a lot of male actors I have worked with that have real odd egos, you know? And that are not really there for other people. So, I want to say thank you to you for being so cool and kind and brilliant.”

Friday Night in with the Morgans airs on AMC on Friday nights during the quarantine.