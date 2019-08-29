TWDxReveals is all-new with SILENCE. Don't miss the latest reveal next week leading up to the new season of #TWD 10/6. pic.twitter.com/2cGXVuU27h — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 29, 2019

In the snowy season nine finale of The Walking Dead, Negan and Michonne contemplate that having a common enemy and a common goal is the same thing as, in her words, evil bringing “good people together.” He adds, “It’s just that, no one ever thinks they’re the evil one.” We can think it, though: the Whisperers, led by Beta and Alpha, are now the evil ones on AMC’s long-running zombie series after they killed Enid, Henry, and Tara, among others, and the former-evil one (Negan) has joined the good guys to stop them. That much is made clear in a new season 10 promo, which finds Negan (notably weapon-less) among a montage of Daryl, Michonne, etc. getting ready to fight.

Following a series of humanity-affirming slogans — “The future is ours, so long as we hold on to our faith in one another,” “We stand together for life, not death, in this new world,” “We help one another” — all of the main characters, including Negan, come together to say, “Together, we silence the Whisperers.”

We’ve come a long way from Glenn. Here’s the official season 10 summary:

It is now spring, a few months after the end of season nine, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

The Walking Dead returns on October 10.