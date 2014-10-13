That Zombie Explosion And All The GIFs From Tonight’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere

Contributing Writer
10.12.14 69 Comments
Finally, we have us another season premiere of The Walking Dead, and things get bloody very quickly. But first, ZOMBIE EXPLOSION!

KABOOM-1

OK, so turns out they really were serving up humans in Terminus.

But before our heroes get got, Carol saves the day.

Leaving Rick to get free…

with Terminus roasted, toasted, and burnt to a crisp.

Dustin will be recapping the premiere here later. For now, enjoy some more walker kills, reunions, and Eugine’s peculiar running style over the next few pages

