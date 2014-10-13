That Zombie Explosion And All The GIFs From Tonight’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere

Finally, we have us another season premiere of The Walking Dead, and things get bloody very quickly. But first, ZOMBIE EXPLOSION!
OK, so turns out they really were serving up humans in Terminus.
But before our heroes get got, Carol saves the day.
Leaving Rick to get free…
with Terminus roasted, toasted, and burnt to a crisp.
SO GOOD AND SATISFYING!!!!!!!!
I can’t decide on my favorite scene. Flaming zombies! Gas tank explosion! Tyrese kills all the walkers! Daryl sees Carol!
I love when Tyrese goes into berserk mode.
Oh yeah, please get a gif of the flaming walkers.
Thank you!
Gonna watch it all again on the replay in about 40 mins. I think the shot of Tyrese’s zombie carnage after bustin’ back in the cabin was my favorite part.
I never rewatch a show but I will be with this one.
So they’re not going to be spending the whole season at Terminus? Well oh darn.
One season to get there…one episode to destroy it. Let’s see where they spend an entire season walking to now.
Guessing the leftovers from Terminus will be chasing them now.
LOl the haters are mad.
Eugene running GIF stat!
And more importantly we have Negan.
the fact that didnt talk about him in tha talking dead or even do a “we dont know who that guy was or we will find out later” tells me he’s either a season 5b badguy or a season 6 badguy. We probably wont see him for a while.
I assume you’re referring to someone from the comics, but which character in the show are you referring to?
My DVR cut out at the end (and I was drunk). I don’t remember seeing Negan so I obviously missed something. Negan would mean the end for…… well, you know.
Dude from the last flashback saying “It’s not gonna be OK.” Unfortunately, Kirkman says that’s not him:
According to a tweet from Kirkman, that was NOT Negan:
Did some research, not Negan. The guy from the terminus flashbacks is the same bearded guy that Rick lets out only to be eaten shortly after (Same face tattoos).
and I was beat to it by a mile
While it wasn’t him, they totally made him look like Negan on purpose.
I missed the face tats in the flashback, so thanks for pointing this out. Now I don’t feel bad about the crazy prisoner getting eaten by a walker. At first I thought that short sequence was very strange because they rarely have such odd details without any meaning.
I thought it was Negan too and got very worried. He kinda sucks.
Morgan, the guy from the first episode
Sorry, thought y’all were talking about the guy they showed after the preview of next week’s episode.
There was a face tattoo? And you can understand my confusion since the guy pretty much looked like what I would expect to be the real life visual interpretation of the character, especially since at least I didn’t see the guy’s face.
Hey, it’s Darth Morgan.
Carol was a lot like Arnold from Commando.
True.
Zombie guts are the new war paint.
At least she found a shower between storming the compound and finding everybody.
@Yoni I found that funny as well. Cant have Daryl hugging her in all her zombie guts.
michonne going all darth maul there…
First thing I thought too.
Gross and boring show.
No Carol gifs? She WAS the show this week.
She KILLED it. She’s been my fave for at least two seasons now
Haven’t watched WTD yet but Holy shit that Boardwalk Empire. Hurry up and do the Boardwalk post!!
bad ass carol! bad ass rick!!!! i think the only actual complaint i have is they can show a throat getting slit but they can’t drop an F-bomb? i’m actually looking forward to this season now
Goddamn, The Walking Dead brought it. Anybody else catch the blonde guy that got his neck cut first was one of the survivors Rick and Carol met up with on their supply run in the ep, “Indifference”?
good catch.
Was that blonde guy, Robin Lord Taylor, a.k.a Oswald Cobblepot from Gotham ? It looked like him to me.
Yes, it was Penguin. I had forgotten he had appeared on the show. Nicely done.
You’re mistaken.
Holy shit, you’re not. it was him!
I didn’t catch it and I still don’t see it. But they did confirm it on the Talking Dead.
At the beginning of the episode I was pretty bummed the writers made Tyrese look like a bitch, then they totally redeemed themselves. It’s pretty awesome to see how bad ass Carol has got since season 1.
She means business. Great character progression.
You mean going from being a beaten wife to army commando? This is not character progression…
Yeah, she’s had the best arc on this show.
The Morgan clip was actually a Low Winter Sun season 2 tease.
This…+1,000,000
Will we never learn the lessons of last season? I’d rather read a TWD recap written by a retarded goat. At least the goat bothers to fact check.
The reason the show is what it is…is because AMC figured out the lowest common denominator is the easiest to market the show to. Building a plot…why? When we can show Carol becoming a tactical strike soldier for no reason other than to show MOAR ACTIONZZZZ!!! To the dummy masses…Micheal Bay sells.
I’ll forego an actual story and plot development for explosions…
Signed,
Guy sucking on Micheal Bay’s cock for more ACTIONZZZZ
When did Morgan show up? I missed that somehow.
After the credits. Was weird.
So we get an entire season of walking to Terminus…only to have them destroy it in one episode. Sweet. Morgan showing up is the only thing that actually happened in this episode. Just more unbelievable escapes and happenstance. The baby is still a plot device the show cannot afford. This show sucks. Hopefully Morgan comes in and shakes shit up. This show needs it badly.
Sadly…all people care about is…EXPLOSIONS!!! ZOMBIE KILLS!!! DYNAMIC WALKING DEAD WITH CANNIBALS!!! This show should have ridden off into the sunset when Darabont left.
You should probably stop watching it, then. It’s compelled you to post a half dozen different times. If you only had other viewing options.
During the first season, I think the second episodewhen Darabont was showrunner, they had a zombie pick up a brick or a large stone and break a glass door that was locked. When Rick , Glenn, Andrea,etc.. when they where in the mall.
That same episode, when Rick and Glenn where tyring to get a u-haul truck so they can take the others with them to escape the mall. They had a zombie climb a fence to get after Rick and Glenn.
I would say TWD is an improvement under Scott Gimple as showrunner.
I’m so very sophisticated that I require nuance and subtle character development in my zombie show. In fact, I’m so very upset that this is not up to my standards, I’ll go to episode gif recaps of this show (that I continue to watch, apparently) and tell people they’re “the dummy masses” for enjoying it.
/sniffs own fart
So having Carol do her best Arnold in Commando impersonation…that’s just all rainbows and sunshine? How about their lack of killing anyone in the main storyline out of pure fear that the ratings will dip and the ad revenue will fall? Last nights episode embodied what is wrong with the show. You are the dummy masses. Embrace it mouthbreathers.
Then dont watch the show.
@nachosanchez You act like that’s such an unreasonable expectation. Have you never seen 28 days later?
There’s nothing wrong with wanting a show to be better. Almost every time anyone criticizes this show in the comments they get shouted down for being an elitist.
You must have the attention span of a gnat.
damn i hope we see some ninja zombies,
popping outta nowhere this show needs some LOLz
sucks that lori potts had to die
Who exactly is Negan and which part of the episode do people think he is? I purposely didn’t watch the first half of season 4 because the prison storyline should have been wrapped up in the season 3 finale, but I immediately got right back in when they left the prison.
Hey give me a break, you gotta admit the first half of season 4 was pointless and killing the governor at the end of season 3 would have led them to the same place plot-wise that they’re at now
Care to make a bet you say the same shit about next weeks show?